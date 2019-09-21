CBDResellers Sets The Truth: The Facts Regarding Vaping Hemp-Derived Products and How All Vaping is not “Deadly”

CBDResellers | Real CBD Simplified

As we continue to weed out the companies and manufacture that do not have a care about consumers & the help CBD can provide and your mission is solely based on greed; corners get cut. It needs to stop” — Matthew J. Leonard, Founder & CEO - The ELU Group, CBDResellers,etc.

BREWSTER, NY, US, September 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At CBDResellers, their Executive Leadership team released a statement addressing the recent rise in reports of illness and death related to vaping and thought it may be of interest to you to read it:



"The reports have created an understandable increase in public awareness and lots of questions regarding health and safety issues. It is important at this time of heightened anxiety and sensitivity to take a moment and carefully examine the underlying facts surrounding this controversy.

First in a briefing this past Friday, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported these cases are NOT tied to a specific product or brand. The majority of victims stated using cartridges containing THC. In most cases, these products are counterfeit or purchased on the black market in an illegal fashion. One common ingredient seems to be Vitamin E. While safe when used topically or in a liquid capsule form, Vitamin E may be HARMFUL when vaped. Often used as an inexpensive "cutting" agent for THC oils, it can cause irritation and possible infection in the lungs, resulting in severe respiratory illness which requires immediate medical treatment. Left unattended it can lead to water in the lungs and serious outcomes up to and including death.

As unfortunate as this is, it is important that we educate our consumers on our CBD Vaping products to avoid confusion and fear.

First and foremost, you must trust the source from which you are buying. At The ELU Group, Including CBDResellers, ELU Distribution, Naturally Peaked Health Co.™️, and ELiquidUniverse (ELUCBD) we use only all plant-based materials and partner with companies that believe in the same values. Secondly, all of our products are sent out for 3rd party testing. These results are readily available by scanning the QR Code on the label and / or visiting our website www.CBDResellers.com.

Please be careful in your purchasing decisions. We have sold 1,000,000+ bottles without any incident whatsoever. CBD has changed many lives for the better and we are proponents of vaping as a way to consume. All of our vape products contain NO TOBACCO or NICOTINE and for our Full Plant Extract Products, none of the products we sell contain more than 0.3% THC on a Dry Weight basis that is grown in strict compliance with Section 7606 of the 2018 Farm Bill Act.. Please stay informed and know that with CBDResellers you are purchasing Products you can trust."

Identify a Counterfeit Vape Cartridge Using These Failproof Methods:

Counterfeit products seep into almost every market. That’s to be expected. But whenever these products enter a market like CBD vaping it causes more than just a minor stir.

Because CBD is used by so many as a tool to find relief, healing, and comfort, it holds a high potential for malicious abuse. More recently, such abuse comes in the form of fake THC cartridges. In fact, the vaping market shows signs of increasing amounts of counterfeit cartridges—not less—and the implications are massive. Educating Consumers is now more critical then ever before.

How Do You Spot Fake Vape Cartridges?

For starters, don’t buy your vape cartridges from unlicensed dealers, sellers, retailers, or pop-ups. The best way to ensure quality and buyer confidence is to go through reputable sources. Even if you are in a legal cannabis shop, check labels. Manufacturers will have labels on their product. Many—if not all—times, too, lab results are clear and visible. QR codes are becoming common as well, so if the product has one, scan it. It takes a few seconds but can save hours or days in the hospital.

At CBDResellers, Trust and transparency is imperative to our core values. We List The most up-to-date COA’s/ Lab reports and Vet every product we carry to ensure we stand behind products sold to our customers, resellers and ultimately the general public.

About CBDResellers:

Easily Accessible, Incredibly Affordable & Always 100% Transparent. Taking The Guesswork Out of Buying CBD By Only Partnering With Brands That Meet Our Strict Quality Control Requirements & Have Updated Lab Certifications Visible On All Products Only On CBDResellers.com | Real CBD. Simplified©️ 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee.



