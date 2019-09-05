With this acquisition, Iconic CNC brand now becomes part of Axiom Tool Group, Inc. Axiom Tool Group builds CNC routers for consumer and industrial applications under the Axiom Precision brand. Shown is the AR8 Elite outfitted with Axiom's 4th Axis Rotary Kit. Axiom Precision AR8 Pro+ is among Axiom's most popular CNC routers and features a 2x4 foot working surface.

BREAKING NEWS: Axiom Tool Group acquires Iconic CNC brand

Leveraging the Iconic brand will allow us to further explore new ideas, new customers, new territory, and new strategies.” — Todd Damon, president, Axiom Tool Group, Inc.

WESTERVILLE, OHIO, USA, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axiom Tool Group today announced their acquisition of the Iconic brand of CNC routers.Axiom Tool Group and Iconic CNC share many similarities. They both build superior CNC routing machines, and fill a niche in the small-format CNC market. They’re both young companies fighting a battle against titans of the woodworking industry. As friendly competitors, they've shared parallel paths in the CNC industry.That all changed last week when Axiom Tool Group purchased the Iconic brand of CNC routers. Now that the acquisition is complete, exciting changes are on the horizon.Iconic CNC was launched in London, Ontario, by father and son co-founders Steve and Jeremy Stevenson. They will now become part of the Axiom team servicing Canadian customers, as well as those in the educational markets throughout the US and Canada.“Axiom Tool Group’s acquisition of the Iconic CNC brand provides an opportunity for us to greatly broaden what we offer our customers,” said Todd Damon, Axiom Tool Group, Inc. president. “This strategic collaboration will grant us further expansion into the Canadian market while also taking advantage of Iconic’s expertise with educational organizations.”Axiom Tool Group, headquartered in Central Ohio, builds CNC routers for consumer and industrial applications under the Axiom Precision brand. Axiom also offers turn-key educational CNC solutions which enable school administrators and instructors to effortlessly implement CNC technology within their classrooms.“Everyone at Axiom is passionate about CNC technology and we take great pride our history of consistently exceeding our customers’ expectations. We welcome the Iconic team and their dedication to high-quality CNC products, and to the artisans who use them,” said Damon. “Leveraging the Iconic brand will allow us to further explore new ideas, new customers, new territory, and new strategies.”Stay tuned for more exciting changes to come from the Axiom Tool Group.



