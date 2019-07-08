Axiom Tool Group launches STRATUS ambient air cleaner

The STRATUS is shown filtering dusty air. The STRATUS features patented Twist-and-Lift filter access. The STRATUS air-filtration system is both elegant and effective.

The concept of ambient air filtration is nothing new, but all previous attempts to address the problem have failed to deliver cleaner air, the STRATUS is really the modern solution to an old problem.” — Todd Damon, president, Axiom Tool Group, Inc.

WESTERVILLE, OHIO, USA, July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axiom Tool Group today announced the release of its revolutionary STRATUS shop air cleaner. Beginning immediately, orders for the STRATUS can be placed at www.axiomstratus.com Axiom’s design and development process began in 2015 with the goal of overcoming all of the shortcomings of antiquated ceiling-mounted designs. “We wanted to deliver an air-filtration system that was both elegant and effective, so we created the STRATUS,” said Todd Damon, president of Axiom Tool Group. “The STRATUS renders ceiling-mounted air cleaners obsolete by drawing dusty air down, rather than upward past the operator’s nose and mouth.”The STRATUS is portable and rugged, and removes airborne dust created by woodworking and other industrial applications. The STRATUS Pro uses the same washable pre-filter and canister filter system as the STRATUS, but is housed in an industrial-strength stainless body and adds an activated charcoal insert that can be installed when smoke, odors or fumes are present. “Both models feature patented Twist-and-Lift filter access which makes STRATUS filter maintenance a snap,” said Damon.“The concept of ambient air filtration is nothing new, but all previous attempts to address the problem have failed to deliver cleaner air,” said Damon. “The STRATUS is really the modern solution to an old problem.”Both the STRATUS and STRATUS Pro ambient air cleaners are available for purchase at www.axiomstratus.com ---STRATUS FACEBOOKSTRATUS INSTAGRAMSTRATUS YOUTUBEADDITIONAL PHOTOS/VIDEO FOR PRESS USE---

VIDEO: Axiom STRATUS - Breathe Clean Air



