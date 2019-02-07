Axiom Tool Group, Inc., Welcomes Mike Elicson as Director of Marketing

Mike Elicson, Director of Marketing Axiom Tool Group, Inc., Westerville, Ohio, Facility Axiom Precision AR16 Elite CNC Router

Mike Elicson joins Axiom Tool Group with many years of experience creating positive engagement with consumers

We're thrilled to have Mike on board as Axiom's Marketing Director as he has demonstrated his ability to creatively develop positive experiences for our customers” — Todd Damon, President, Axiom Tool Group, Inc.

WESTERVILLE, OHIO, USA, February 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CNC tool manufacturer Axiom Tool Group, Inc., is pleased to welcome Mike Elicson as their Director of Marketing. Elicson joins Axiom with many years of experience creating positive engagement with consumers, and will be responsible for developing relationships with Axiom's current and future customers through a wide variety of marketing channels.In his most recent role prior to joining Axiom Tool Group, Elicson was Manager of Digital Media for the Ohio House of Representatives, Majority Caucus. Elicson's experience also includes time at Jegs High Performance in Delaware, Ohio, in their Advertising and Marketing Department. "I intend to apply all of my prior experience to further the mission of Axiom Tool Group," said Elicson. "I will leave no stone unturned to promote Axiom's dedication to producing the finest small-format CNC routing machines available.""We're thrilled to have Mike on board as Axiom's Marketing Director as he has demonstrated his ability to creatively develop positive experiences for our customers," said Axiom Tool Group president Todd Damon. "With Mike's help, we look forward continued sales growth while enhancing Axiom's brand."CNC (short for Computer Numerical Control) is a process by which a digital signal processor dictates the movement of a router to shape, cut, or carve wood, plastics, and metals like aluminum and brass. Axiom Tool Group offers a wide-range of machines under the Axiom Precision brand to address nearly any CNC application.Axiom Tool Group, Inc. is a manufacturer and world-wide distributor of small-format CNC routers. Since 2014, the Axiom Tool Group has been building truly unique CNC routers which are marketed under the Axiom Precision brand. These innovative machines integrate technology and components from the industrial market into machines which fit the budget and size constraints of the small shop.Axiom offers CNC solutions in a wide range of sizes for both hobbyist and industrial applications, and is an industry leader in machine innovation, product quality and customer service. The Axiom Tool Group is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio.To learn more, visit:Axiom Web Site http://www.axiomprecision.com Axiom Instagram https://www.instagram.com/axiomprecision/ Axiom Facebook https://www.facebook.com/axiomprecision/ # # #CONTACTTodd DamonPresidentAxiom Tool Group, Inc.(844) 642-4902, Ext. 6001tdamon@axiomtoolgroup.comMike ElicsonMarketing DirectorAxiom Tool Group, Inc.(844) 642-4902, Ext. 6005mike@axiomtoolgroup.com



