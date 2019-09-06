Dynamic Green Products Inc. to Attend Public Works Expo in Seattle, WA, Sept 8-11

Come find the yellow bottle! Every reason to switch Available today!

Showcasing the NV EARTH line of bio-based lubricants and specialty products for the professional operator. High Performance, SAFER and Sustainable.

SEATTLE, WA, USA, September 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Do you want high performance? Do you care about a cleaner planet? Please visit us in booth 2257 at the Public Works Expo in Seattle WA, Sept 8-11. Dynamic Green Products will have on display the existing NV EARTH safe lubricant line along with new and exciting products that include a No VOC spray oil, non-toxic hand wipes, hand scrub and metal cleaners. NV EARTH products are for equipment professionals that demand performance but also want safer and sustainable non-petrochemical alternatives. The NV EARTH product line includes: Bar&Chain Oil, 2Cycle Oil, 4Cycle Oil, Hydraulic Oil, MultiUse Spray Oil, Cleaners and Absorbents. All NV EARTH products can be found or ordered through Ewing Irrigation, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Treestuff.com, AutoBeGreen, Amazon, Kern Machinery, Western Nevada Supply, Green Thumb, Martins Irrigation Supply, LineGear, LaVerne Power Equipment, Garvey Equipment Company and more. #ewingirrigation #siteone #treestuff #greenindustry #cleanwater #biobased #nocrude #wheredoesitgo #biodegradable #highperformance #landscapemaintenance #professional #climatechange #sustainable #arbormaster #georippernation



