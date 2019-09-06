Cardone Capital: Real Estate Investing For Everyday Investors

Cardone Capital

With no complex deals or confusing contracts, Cardone Capital provides the ideal investment opportunity for everyday investors.

Don’t hesitate. Take your money out of the bank where it’s doing nothing, and put it to work in the best way possible with Cardone Capital.” — Grant Cardone

AVENTURA, FL, USA, September 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate investment firm Cardone Capital, specializing in the multifamily housing sector, has a portfolio of over 6,200 units valued at over$1.3 billion assets under management in states that include California, Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. The company is planning a huge expansion of its portfolio over the next five years and unlike most of its competition, offers non-accredited funding opportunities to everyday investors.

According to founder and CEO Grant Cardone, the process of investing with Cardone Capital is easy and stress-free.

“If you’re new to investing, Cardone Capital would be your best choice for a number of reasons,” says Cardone.

Cardone points out that his company has over 30 years of experience with income-producing housing in high-growth markets.

“Real estate has been a passion of mine since I was a child, and I’ve been making investments in real estate across the United States for decades. I originally founded Cardone Capital to allow my friends and family to take advantage of the great opportunities I discovered. But now, anyone can participate, and you don’t have to be an accredited investor to do so.”

The investment process is completely hassle-free for the investor. Cardone Capital finds the deals, negotiates the purchase and financing, and closes the transaction:

“You make your investment. Whether you’re an accredited or non-accredited investor, you become a partner in the actual real estate. And this is not a REIT or stock.”

The rental units are already rented out to creditworthy tenants, and Cardone Capital collects the rent and looks after property maintenance. Investors get paid on a monthly basis, and will start to see a cash flow within 30 to 90 days.

Additionally, some investors may be able to take advantage of tax benefits because of depreciation.

“Don’t hesitate,” Cardone advises. “Take your money out of the bank where it’s doing nothing, and put it to work in the best way possible with Cardone Capital.”

For more information, visit www.CardoneCapital.com and click on Schedule a Call.

About Cardone Capital

On a mission to identify, acquire, and manage income-producing properties in quality grade locations, Cardone Capital provides opportunities for both accredited and non-accredited investors to preserve capital investments and collect consistent cash distributions, while providing future capital appreciation of the assets.

Cardone Capital’s portfolio currently consists of over 6,200 units with a total value of over $1.3 billion, and has plans to expand 10x over the next five years.

To find out more, visit the website at https://cardonecapital.com/.

Our offerings under Rule 506(c) are for accredited investors only.

FOR OUR CURRENT REGULATION A OFFERING, NO SALE MAY BE MADE TO YOU IN THIS OFFERING IF THE AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE YOU PAY IS MORE THAN 10% OF THE GREATER OF YOUR ANNUAL INCOME OR NET WORTH. DIFFERENT RULES APPLY TO ACCREDITED INVESTORS AND NON-NATURAL PERSONS. BEFORE MAKING ANY REPRESENTATION THAT YOUR INVESTMENT DOES NOT EXCEED APPLICABLE THRESHOLDS, WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO REVIEW RULE 251(D)(2)(I)(C) OF REGULATION A. FOR GENERAL INFORMATION ON INVESTING, WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO REFER TO WWW.INVESTOR.GOV.

For our anticipated Regulation A offering, until such time that the Offering Statement is qualified by the SEC, no money or consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response prior to qualification, such money will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified. Any offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date. A person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. Our Offering Circular, which is part of the Offering Statement, may be found at https://cardonecapital/offering-1.



