Innoveo accelerates its insurance no-code platform product development by hiring two new senior leaders

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innoveo announces the appointment of two new senior leaders: Manisha Bhargava as the VP Sales for US and LATAM, and Suren Karavettil as the VP Product Management for its flagship product Innoveo Skye®.

Manisha Bhargava, prior to joining Innoveo, was working as Head of Financial Services at Neoris US and as Vertical Sales Head for UK and Europe at WIPRO. She is an engineer by education and has held business and sales leadership roles in the technology world for the past 17 years across UK, Europe, Middle East and India.

She is fascinated by the digital evolution and the potential for disruption that it presents. She has strong experience leading transformational projects in this space across mapping customer journeys to implementation of new processes and technologies. Her many years of in-depth sales knowledge and customer expertise will be a powerful boost to the company’s momentum in the US and LATAM markets, helping drive the organisation onto the next stage of growth.

Suren Karavettil, VP, Product Management will be responsible for leading the product team and enhancing the long-term roadmap for Innoveo’s revolutionary no-code platform that is focused on the insurance industry. Suren will be based out of Boston and will lead Innoveo’s go-to-market positioning in the global market.

Suren brings over 20 years of leadership and expertise in managing product strategy and development. Prior to Innoveo, he was a senior member of the product management team at Pegasystems where he played a key role in the firm’s successful transition from a BPM software player to a leading SaaS platform for Customer Relationship Management (CRM). He was responsible for the go-to-market for various CRM products built on Pega’s underlying low-code development platform. For over seven years he helped developed and scale the Sales, Onboarding, Customer Service and Collections applications, ensuring their transition to full-fledged products and delivering them as SaaS offerings on the AWS cloud.

Suren holds a MS in Computer Science from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, where he specialized in Model Driven Development under Prof. Robert Lechner.

“We are thrilled to have Manisha and Suren onboard. They will bring a fresh perspective and approach to the ongoing development and sales of our core platform, that is already well established as a leading no-code platform for the insurance industry”, said Amir Ghaffar CEO of Innoveo.

About Innoveo:

Innoveo is a Swiss based company founded in 2007 and operating as an Insurance Technology software platform provider with a global footprint. We empower our customers to focus on innovation and create business value while we provide the latest technology with our no-code platform - in just weeks, not years. Lengthy and costly applications belong to the past!

Insurance market players like insurers, agents, brokers, banks and start-ups rely on us to deliver fully customizable applications that reduce operational costs, allow access to multi-channel distribution and be at the forefront of digital customer journeys.

Innoveo has its offices in Zurich, Valencia, Hong Kong, Budapest, US and has become a trusted provider with its product Innoveo Skye® for some of the world’s largest insurance companies like Zurich, Allianz, Chubb, RSA, across 5 continents. For more information visit: www.innoveo.com



