Exclusive Networks Adds Vade Secure's AI-Based Email Security To Its Cybersecurity Portfolio

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, September 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exclusive Networks, the global specialist VAD for cybersecurity and cloud solutions, announced a partnership with Vade Secure, the global leader in predictive email defense. Through the partnership, Exclusive Networks has added Vade Secure’s flagship email security solution, Vade Secure for Office 365, to its cybersecurity portfolio, which provides access to all key cybersecurity market segments through market leaders and innovators.Vade Secure for Office 365 is an award-winning email security solution that provides comprehensive, automated protection before, during, and after attacks. The solution uses artificial intelligence, including machine learning, to detect unknown, highly targeted threats, such as phishing, spear phishing, malware, and ransomware. These models are trained, and continuously refined, using threat intelligence from 600 million protected mailboxes globally. Responding to emerging attacks as they occur, Vade’s AI engine will also automatically reclassify emails it initially missed, mitigating attacks before they disrupt the business.“With small businesses vulnerable to an influx of email threats, they are turning to MSPs for cybersecurity support,” said Adrien Gendre, Chief Solution Architect at Vade Secure. “To profitably growth their business, though, MSPs need solutions that are effective—without the complex configuration and constant tuning required by enterprise products. Through Exclusive Networks, we’re offering MSPs and resellers an email security solution that’s powerful yet low touch, with simple, set-it-and-forget-it configuration.”Integrated natively with Office 365 via the Microsoft API, Vade Secure for Office 365 offers several benefits over traditional, gateway-based email security:Instant deployment: Vade Secure can be deployed in just a few clicks—without the hassle of changing the client’s MX record.Invisible to hackers: While MX-based products can be identified with a simple MX lookup, Vade Secure remains invisible to hackers.Native user experience: There’s no external quarantine or end user training required, as Vade filters messages into Outlook folders, based on the policies defined.Insider threat protection: Because it sits inside Office 365, Vade also scans internal messages to protect against insider attacks.Layers with EOP: Thanks to its API integration, Vade is able to augment Microsoft EOP, whereas other solutions require you to disable this protection.Those interested in learning more about Vade Secure and their predictive email defense solutions are encouraged to attend Exclusive Networks’ webinar, “ The Massive Channel Opportunity for Office 365 Email Security ” on September 26 at 11am PST.About Exclusive NetworksExclusive Networks is the global specialist VAD for cybersecurity and cloud solutions – the defining and interdependent technologies of the digital era. Exclusive Networks’ capabilities are backed by best-of-breed vendor portfolios, unparalleled skills and a host of compelling services from pre and post-sales technical support to leasing, training, professional services and global project management. With offices across five continents and presence in over 100 countries, Exclusive Networks has a unique ‘local sale, global scale’ model, enabling its partners to achieve global reach, while delivering all the added value of a locally focused specialized distributor.Find out more at www.exclusive-networks.com About Vade SecureVade Secure helps SMBs, enterprises, ISPs and OEMs protect their users from advanced cyberthreats, such as phishing, spear phishing, malware, and ransomware. The company's predictive email defense solutions leverage artificial intelligence, fed by data from 600 million mailboxes, to block targeted threats and new attacks from the first wave. In addition, real-time threat detection capabilities enable SOCs to instantly identify new threats and orchestrate coordinated responses. Vade Secure's technology is available as a native, API-based offering for Office 365; as cloud-based solutions; or as lightweight, extensible APIs for enterprise SOCs.For more information, visit www.vadesecure.com



