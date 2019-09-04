Softlink IC Liberty’s London Conference on September 12

Sarah Thompson and John Crook look forward seeing our Liberty customers in London next week.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softlink’s Technical Services Manager, Sarah Thompson and General Manager John Crook are looking forward to catching up with our Liberty customers at the September 12th 2019 London Liberty User Group Meeting.This year Softlink information Centres will also hold an hour long Liberty and illumin Showcase following the conference from 4.00 pm – 5.00pm.For anyone working in libraries or knowledge management centres, don’t miss the opportunity to get up close and personal to illumin, our Research and Knowledge Management System and Liberty, our Library Management System.We look forward to all Conference and Showcase attendees joining us for a fun and relaxing evening of drinks and canapés from 5.00 pm – 7.00 pm at The Skinner’s Arms. A great finish to what will be an action packed day!About Softlink Information Centres:Softlink Information Centres specialises in library management systems and research management systems are the ideal partner to special, education, government, and corporate information centre libraries.Our leading solutions, Liberty and illumin, integrate with the latest digital technologies, providing a centralised performance platform to store, manage, discover, market and deliver your physical and digital resources.



