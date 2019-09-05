Cutting-edge Research to be Presented at PMC's 9th Annual International Symposium on Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 21st global experts on malignant pleural mesothelioma will convene at the Meyer & Renee Luskin Conference Center at UCLA for the 9th Annual International Symposium on Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM), a rare form of cancer that results from exposure to asbestos and commonly affects the lining of the chest– the pleura. The event is jointly hosted by UCLA and The Pacific Mesothelioma Center (PMC). The Symposium is geared towards physicians and offers continuing medical education (CME) credit. It will also provide up-to-date information on mesothelioma for medical students, nurses and other healthcare professionals, as well as mesothelioma patients, their families, and other interested parties. Topics will cover: Surgery Updates; Oncology Updates; Car T-Cell Therapy; Tumor Treating Fields in MPM; Long-Term Outcomes of Multi-Modality Therapy, including Cryoablation; Immunological Environments in Mesothelioma Tumors; Development of Mesothelioma Immunotherapy by Controlling Immunosuppressive Tumor Environment; Mesothelioma Tumor Regression via a Novel MicroRNA-based Locoregional Therapy and Molecular Heterogeneity in MPM.The Symposium will be led by Robert B. Cameron, MD, FACS, Director of the UCLA Mesothelioma Comprehensive Research Program and Senior Professor at UCLA. The roster of distinguished international faculty at the Symposium will include Prasad S. Adusumilli, MD, FACS FCCP of Weill Cornell Medical Center, NY; Giovanni Luca Ceresoli, MD of Thoracic and GU Oncology Unit, Bergamo Italy; Chuong D. Hoang, MD, FACS of NIH, Bethesda, Maryland as well as local experts from UCLA.“The success patients have experienced with immunotherapy over the last few years has led to its inclusion among accepted cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation. At this year’s symposium we are going to hear more about how immunotherapy fits into a patient’s multi-modality treatment for mesothelioma along with CAR-T-Cell therapy and cryoablation“ said Symposium Chair Dr. Robert B. Cameron About The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute: PHLBI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit medical research institute established in 2002. One of the divisions, The Pacific Mesothelioma Center (PMC) is focused on the treatment and prevention of malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). The exploration of innovative ideas forms the foundation of PMC’s unique research program and provides the promise of future treatment breakthroughs. PMC is dedicated to educating the public on asbestos-related diseases and informing them of their best treatment options. PMC also connects newly diagnosed patients with patients that have been through treatment and provides assistance and emotional support.



