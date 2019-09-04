SemaConnect Joins List of Qualified Manufacturers for DTE Energy’s Charging Forward EV Charging Rebate

Commercial Customers of DTE Energy Can Receive $10,000+ in Rebates for Installing the SemaConnect Series 6 Smart EV Charging Station

DTE’s rebate program will help Michigan businesses support employees and tenants who currently drive electric. We’re honored to support DTE and its customers in the "Automotive Capital of the World."” — Joseph Inglisa, sales manager at SemaConnect

DETROIT, USA, September 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property market, announces the addition of the Series 6 smart EV charging station to the list of qualified products for DTE Energy’s Charging Forward Program. This new “Make Ready” rebate will provide partial funding for EV charging infrastructure, based on the number of charging ports installed.

Increasing the number of EVs on the road is part of the DTE Energy’s comprehensive vision for clean energy in Michigan. Charging Forward is a plan to bring the benefits of electric vehicles to more Michigan residents and businesses through incentives, customer education, and charging infrastructure growth. DTE Energy will provide rebates to qualified commercial customers who install Level 2 or DC Fast Charging electric vehicle charging stations. Customers installing Level 2 charging stations can receive rebates of $2,500 per port, which can be used for 4-20 charging ports at each site. Each business or commercial customer applying for funding will be limited to 100 rebates.

“Electric vehicle adoption in the United States is ramping up, and utility providers are noticing,” said Joseph Inglisa, sales manager at SemaConnect. “DTE’s rebate program will help Michigan businesses support employees and tenants who currently drive electric, as well as prepare for the new EVs coming from Ford and General Motors during the next five years. Widespread use of electric vehicles will also help DTE distribute demand on the electrical grid and add energy efficiency that benefits all ratepayers. We’re honored to support DTE and its customers in the ‘Automotive Capital of the World.’”

The Series 6 smart EV charging station is a Level 2 charging station designed for Class A commercial properties. Rugged and waterproof, the ENERGY STAR certified product features easy installation, interactive LED lights, and the J1772 plug, which is compatible with all plug-in electric vehicles in North America. Using the SemaConnect Network, businesses installing the Series 6 can control access, create custom pricing, view live station status, and generate usage reports.

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.





