Global Hotel And Travel Accommodation Market Drivers, Restraints, Market Size And Overview

Key players in the global hotel and other travel accommodation market include Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Wyndham Corporation, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hotel and other travel accommodation market expected to reach a value of nearly $1289.59 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The growth in the hotel and other travel accommodation market is due Government Initiatives, Social And Mass Media and Millennial Travelers. However, the market for hotel and other travel accommodation is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as security concerns and global warming

The hotel and other travel accommodation market consists of sales of short-term lodging services and related goods in facilities known as hotels, motor hotels, resort hotels, and motels by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide short-term lodging services and related goods in facilities known as hotels, motor hotels, resort hotels, and motels. The establishments in this industry may offer food and beverage services, recreational services, conference rooms, convention services, laundry services, parking, and other services.

The global hotel and other travel accommodation market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The hotel and other travel accommodation market is segmented into hotel and motel, casino hotels, bed and breakfast accommodation, all other traveller accommodation among these segments, the hotel and motel market accounts for the largest share in the global hotel and other travel accommodation market.

By Geography - The global hotel and other travel accommodation is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global hotel and other travel accommodation market.

Trends In The Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market

Technological advances are enabling firms to deliver personalized services by obtaining customer intelligence. Companies are providing customized promotions and offers by collecting vital information about consumers’ likes, dislikes and preferences by using social media and technologies such as mobile software applications that track customer behaviour. Hotels are now offering personalized menus, lighting, and other services based on customer information available from previous visits or intelligence gathered from social media. The Four Seasons Hotel spent $18 million to revise their website which will deliver personalized dynamic web pages to potential customers.

Potential Opportunities In The Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market

With increase in emerging markets growth, ease of international travel, development of medical tourism and increase in disposable income the scope and potential for the global hotel and other travel accommodation market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period. Major players in the hotel and other travel accommodation market include Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Wyndham Corporation, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.

