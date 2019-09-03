Commercial remediation solutions are needed for immediate implementation. Bring your solutions!

THE WOODLANDS, TX, US, September 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer may be over but the algae blooms and HABs live on. The cold weather and icy conditions of winter will not kill the algae and the blooms will continue to get worse and dangerous every year. We need an army of talent to create commercial remediation solutions that can be implemented immediately.

Join solutions-oriented stakeholders, algae blooms & HABs researchers in collaboration with remediation technologies as they tackle these devastating issues through open collaboration​.

Algae Bloom & HAB Remediation Workshop - Next Week!

September 10-11, 2019 - University of Toledo

Nitschke Auditorium/Brady Center - Toledo, Ohio

Research, Testing, Monitoring, Proven Remediation Technologies

& Implementation = Algae Bloom and HAB Solutions.

Registration: www.nationalalgaeassociation.com



