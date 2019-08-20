Algae Bloom & HABs Remediation Workshop - 3 weeks away

Bring your solutions!

THE WOODLANDS, TX, US, August 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn about the devastating algae bloom and HABs problems and bring your solutions to National Algae Association’s Algae Bloom & HABs Remediation Workshop on Sept. 10-11, 2019 at the University of Toledo – Nitschke Auditorium/Brady Center in Toledo, Ohio

The National Algae Association algaepreneurs have proven commercial algae production successfully for years with samples, COAs and tonnage of biomass available on the open market for various products. We have been growing the 'good algae'for (high value Omega 3 EPA/DHA - astaxanthin, cosmetics, food, feeds, biofertilizer and potential fuels).

NAA is also in a unique position to identify the causes of the 'bad algae' (algae blooms, HABs and red tide) and to compare remediation technologies that are ready for commercial scale-up in waterways, marinas, lakes, and oceans. Only by taking a holistic approach through education and open collaboration can we tackle this devastating situation.

The Workshop is only three weeks away and limited seating is available.

For registration, go to www.nationalalgaeassociation.com



