Research, Testing, Monitoring, Proven Remediation Technologies & Implementation = Algae Bloom and HAB Solutions

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS, USA, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Algae blooms and HABs are becoming more devastating and widespread every year. Many new remediation technologies are being developed and implemented every day to fight the different algae bloom and HAB problems affecting fishing, swimming, tourism and local economies.

Different bloom problems require different research, testing, monitoring and commercial remediation solutions. There is no silver bullet. While the media is reporting daily and weekly algae bloom and HAB lake closings and warnings about the effects on humans, animals and local economies, NAA and its members are identifying commercial bloom remediation solutions to fight the different types of algae blooms, HABs and toxic algae affecting our streams, rivers, lakes and oceans.

Instead of blaming the polluters, NAA is taking a proactive and holistic approach to address these problems by including agriculture sustainability, nutrient and chemical remediation experts, repurposing companies, state and local officials along with algae bloom/HAB researchers and remediation technology companies working together to develop commercial remediation solutions for the safety of our waterways.

Join us in 2 weeks! Learn about the devastating algae bloom and HAB problems and potential commercial algae bloom & HAB remediation technologies ready for commercial scale-up at National Algae Association’s Algae Bloom & HAB Remediation Workshop on Sept. 10-11, 2019 at the University of Toledo – Nitschke Auditorium/Brady Center in Toledo, Ohio. Go to 'Bad Algae' on our website, www.nationalalgaeassociation.com, for more information on the Workshop and links for registration.

NAA welcomes their inputs and solutions in an unbiased manner that can be implemented today. NAA is in a unique position to identify remediation technologies and methods that can be implemented today to combat the continuous algae bloom, HABs and toxic algae outbreaks taking place in different variations and size with 50 states. We can do this!

The National Algae Association is forming a new Coalition of Algae Bloom & HAB Fighters to take on the challenges of commercial remediation of devastating algae blooms & HABs to address the increase in lake and coastline outbreaks. An entire army of researchers and private industry with various remediation technologies in collaboration is needed to combat the many different types of blooms in the US and globally. The algae bloom, HAB and toxic algae remediation industry has a potential $3 trillion dollar market.

For more information, go to: www.nationalalgaeassociation.com



