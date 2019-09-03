Cubresa Introduces New PET Insert for Medium and Large Animal Imaging

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, September 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cubresa Inc., a world leader in PET inserts for MRI, is expanding its preclinical NuPET™ product line to include a large-bore insert for medium and large animal imaging. The company’s new insert system is designed for use in clinical MRI and PET/MRI systems and will accommodate non-human primates (NHP), rabbits, pigs and other animals.

In addition to providing simultaneous PET/MRI imaging capabilities for animal studies on clinical MRI systems, the large-bore preclinical insert will offer enhanced sensitivity and specificity for animal imaging on clinical hybrid PET/MRI scanners.

“Adding a large-bore preclinical PET insert to Cubresa’s product line is in response to interest from the market.” said James Schellenberg, Ph.D., Cubresa’s Founder and CEO, “It is a natural extension for Cubresa as a result of our work in clinical PET insert development “

Cubresa’s new inserts are designed for 1.5T, 3T and 7T clinical MRI systems. The NuPET systems enable labs to conduct simultaneous PET/MRI imaging when required, and offer a stand-alone option when only PET scanning is desired.

Cubresa currently designs and manufactures PET inserts for all makes and models of small animal MRI scanners. A versatile and flexible system, the NuPET series of PET inserts can accommodate all bore sizes of preclinical MRIs to enable simultaneous PET/MRI imaging on small and large animal subjects.

In addition to expanding its preclinical NuPET product line, Cubresa recently announced a Joint Venture in China that has seen the company expand into the clinical imaging space.

Cubresa will showcase its NuPET6620 in Booth 610 at the World Molecular Imaging Congress in Montreal, Quebec from September 4th to 7th, 2019.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.