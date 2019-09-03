Warusawa Associates Appoints Senior Team Dedicated to Chinese Market

The appointments are part of the firm’s ambitious growth strategy and reiterate the firm’s commitment to add highly experienced industry professionals

TOKYO, KANTO, JAPAN, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warusawa Associates , an independent investment management group dedicated to equity investments in emerging markets and a focus on local Japanese markets, today announces the appointment of a senior team that will spearhead the firm’s push into the Chinese market. Futoshi Miyazaki (Principal and Managing Director) and Kayoko Fujii (Managing Director) have joined Warusawa Associates to lead a team of 5 in driving the growth of the business in this strategically important market.Futoshi and Kayoko bring with them over 40 years combined investment banking experience in China. Futoshi Miyazaki, will be responsible for origination in the Chinese market, focusing on financial institutions, whilst Kayoko will be responsible for developing Warusawa Associates’ Global Infrastructure origination business, across equities, securitisation, and mezzanine debt; in addition to overseeing Chinese government, corporate and institutional customers.Futoshi has spent a decade at a top investment bank where he was responsible for Financial Institutional Groups, focusing on origination and execution of strategic M&A, capital raising, structured financing and asset deleveraging transactions. Kayoko joins Warusawa Associates from the same bank where she was Managing Director and Head of Origination for the Chinese Debt Capital Markets-Securitisation platform, specialising in Corporate and Sovereign transactions and Project Bonds.Warusawa Associates’ unique model continues to benefit from the shifting financial services landscape in Asia, particularly in sectors vacated by full service banks and the senior appointments.Fumiya D. Yokoyama, Chief Executive Officer of Warusawa Associates, said: “Southeast Asia region represents a very important opportunity for Warusawa Associates, as evidenced by our strong momentum in Japan. Our value proposition, combining sector and product expertise, global distribution and independence resonates with customers looking for specialist and objective advice and global execution capabilities. I look forward to working with Futoshi, Kayoko and their team to further our footprint in China.”Warusawa Associates is an independent investment management group dedicated to the equity investments in emerging markets and a focus on local Japanese markets. The Firm brings together principals with exceptional track-records and expertise in equity markets and corporate finance in Asia Pacific Region. Warusawa Associates manages/advises assets in long-short equity, hedged equity, and balanced strategies for professional and institutional investors through segregated investment accounts. Warusawa Associates is also a specialist property funds management company. The firm is managed by a team with significant exposure and experience in the property and funds management industries, both domestically and internationally.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.