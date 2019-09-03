Warusawa Associates Announces Retail Team Appointments

The new role reflects the need of the company focus dedicated senior resources on sales

TOKYO, KANTO, JAPAN, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warusawa Associates , an independent investment management group dedicated to equity investments in emerging markets and a focus on local Japanese markets, is pleased to announce senior appointments within its retail team as part of a renewed sales and channel focus.Ms. Ikumi Maeda has been appointed to the new position of Head of Retail Sales with responsibility for all retail sales in Japan and enhancing offshore sales across Asia through the company’s affiliates network. She will oversee the future entry into Europe wholesale market and will report to Fumiya D. Yokoyama, Chief Executive Officer at Warusawa Associates.Ms. Ikumi has more than 17 years’ sales experience in the asset management industry. She joined Warusawa Associates as the Director of Retail Sales and was soon promoted as Head of Retail Sales.Together with Ms. Ikumi’s promotion to her new role, Warusawa Associates also announced that Ms. Miwa Mikoto would be promoted to the position of Director of Retail Sales and will report to Ms. Ikumi. Ms. Miwa Mikoto joined the business since its inception and previously held distribution roles in global asset management firms."I am delighted to announce Maeda’s appointment to this senior role. Under her leadership, we have seen the business expanding with significant growth in flows," said Mr. Yokoyama."The new role reflects the need to focus dedicated senior resources on sales as Warusawa Associates will take in the near future its Asia investment expertise to Europe," he said."Our ability to fill these two senior roles internally under this new structure speaks volumes for the calibre of our people," said Mr. Yokoyama. "We have a strong commitment to building a robust culture of achievement across the organisation which is reflected in these appointments.Warusawa Associates is an independent investment management group dedicated to the equity investments in emerging markets and a focus on local Japanese markets. The Firm brings together principals with exceptional track-records and expertise in equity markets and corporate finance in Asia Pacific Region. Warusawa Associates manages/advises assets in long-short equity, hedged equity, and balanced strategies for professional and institutional investors through segregated investment accounts. Warusawa Associates is also a specialist property funds management company. The firm is managed by a team with significant exposure and experience in the property and funds management industries, both domestically and internationally.



