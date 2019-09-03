Warusawa Associates Accepts the Principles and Guidance as Stated in the Japan's Stewardship Code

By fulfilling their stewardship responsibilities properly in line with this Code, institutional investors will also be able to contribute to growth

TOKYO, KANTO, JAPAN, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warusawa Associates , an independent investment management group dedicated to equity investments in emerging markets and a focus on local Japanese markets, today announced that it has accepted the “Principles for Responsible Institutional Investors” in regard to its management of Japanese equities.Japan's Stewardship Code ("the Code") has been drafted as a guide for institutional investors to “promote sustainable growth of investee companies and enhance the medium- and long-term investment return for customers and beneficiaries".In this Code, "stewardship responsibilities" refers to the responsibilities of institutional investors to enhance the medium- to long-term investment returns for their customers and beneficiaries (including ultimate beneficiaries; the same shall apply hereafter) by improving and fostering the investee companies' corporate value and sustainable growth through constructive engagement, or purposeful dialogue, based on in-depth knowledge of the companies and their business environment.This Code defines principles considered to be helpful for institutional investors who behave as responsible institutional investors in fulfilling their stewardship responsibilities with due regard both to their customers and beneficiaries and to investee companies.Warusawa Associates primary responsibility is to fulfil our fiduciary duty to our customers and beneficiaries and in respect to this, we accept the Code.We aim to generate long-term capital growth on the assets investors entrust to us by pursuing an active investment policy through portfolio management decisions, through voting on resolutions at general meetings and by maintaining a continuing dialogue with the firm’s management.We adopt a value-based approach to investments, where all portfolios are managed consistently around a single investment philosophy and a common research platform. Our approach is research intensive. It requires a detailed understanding of the fundamentals of each investee company to determine the sustainable earnings of the business.Warusawa Associates is an independent investment management group dedicated to the equity investments in emerging markets and a focus on local Japanese markets. The Firm brings together principals with exceptional track-records and expertise in equity markets and corporate finance in Asia Pacific Region. Warusawa Associates manages/advises assets in long-short equity, hedged equity, and balanced strategies for professional and institutional investors through segregated investment accounts. Warusawa Associates is also a specialist property funds management company. The firm is managed by a team with significant exposure and experience in the property and funds management industries, both domestically and internationally.



