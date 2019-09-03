Warusawa Associates Announces Plans for Future Expansion in Europe

Warusawa Associates will focus on European investors seeking exposure to Asian equities and fixed income markets

TOKYO, KANTO, JAPAN, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warusawa Associates , an independent investment management group dedicated to equity investments in emerging markets and a focus on local Japanese markets, today announced that it has started an initiative that takes its Asian investment expertise to Europe.The move aims to capitalise on the increasing interest from global investors in the Asia growth story. Fumiya D. Yokoyama, Chief Executive Officer at Warusawa Associates today outlined plans to expand to Europe and explained that the regulatory process was underway.He said the fund house had received approval for the creation of Warusawa Associates Europe Division, enabling the business to distribute its funds in Europe. Haruyo Ogawa, who has extensive asset management experience in both Europe and Asia, most recently as COO of Warusawa Associates’, will be relocated in Europe, as executive board member.The funds that will be available for Europe expansion are sold to investors throughout Asia Pacific Region. They are also available indirectly, via fund of funds and feeder funds, in Japan and South Korea. This expansion will allow investors in key markets in Europe to also access these strategies.“Plans are well advanced to open a branch office of Warusawa Associates in Europe within the next few months, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals,” said Fumiya D. Yokoyama, Chief Executive Officer at Warusawa Associates.He explained that Warusawa Associates would target specific European markets with a two-pronged approach: institutional and retail opportunities.“There has been significant interest from pension funds in the Nordics and Benelux regions which are seeking diversification outside their domestic regions,” Mr. Yokoyama said.It is anticipated that senior appointments will be announced following receipt of the necessary approvals to establish the branch office. Further details of the business’ Europe expansion plans will be shared at that time.“The retail team will seek to extend our existing relationships with private and global banks in Asia into their respective European offices with the aim of distributing the Warusawa Associates funds,” Mr. Ma Yokoyama said.Warusawa Associates is an independent investment management group dedicated to the equity investments in emerging markets and a focus on local Japanese markets. The Firm brings together principals with exceptional track-records and expertise in equity markets and corporate finance in Asia Pacific Region. Warusawa Associates manages/advises assets in long-short equity, hedged equity, and balanced strategies for professional and institutional investors through segregated investment accounts. Warusawa Associates is also a specialist property funds management company. The firm is managed by a team with significant exposure and experience in the property and funds management industries, both domestically and internationally.



