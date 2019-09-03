Warusawa Associates Appoints Chief Risk Officer as Business Expands

In his new position, Mr. Ogawa will oversee all compliance, risk and governance activities across Warusawa Associates and will assume his post next month

TOKYO, KANTO, JAPAN, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warusawa Associates , an independent investment management group dedicated to equity investments in emerging markets and a focus on local Japanese markets, today announced the appointment of Takamori Ogawa as Chief Risk Officer to manage this critical function in line with business expansion.Mr. Ogawa assumes this role as Warusawa Associates plans for future expansion of its distribution activities beyond Asia into new markets in Europe. Warusawa Associates will establish distribution operations in the US, seeking to sell its fund capabilities beyond its traditional Asia investor base.Mr. Ogawa will report to Warusawa Associates’ Chief Executive Officer, Fumiya D. Yokoyama. He will replace Chuichi Okamoto who retires later this year from his role as Head of Risk, Compliance and Governance.Mr. Ogawa joins Warusawa Associates from a top asset management firm, where he was Regional Head of Compliance and Risk, Asia Pacific, and a member of the Board of Directors. He joined the firm in 1997 and held several senior compliance roles within the firm."We are delighted to bring Mr. Ogawa's significant expertise to lead our legal, risk and compliance teams,” said Mr. Fumiya D. Yokoyama. "He will contribute with a combination of experience in key asset management risk and compliance oversight roles, as well as a track record in managing large regulatory programmes.”"Given the expansion of our business, his expertise will be central to continuing our commitment to providing our customers with solutions to complex investment problems and ensuring that we continue to meet the highest corporate governance standards,” added Mr. Fumiya D. Yokoyama.Mr. Fumiya D. Yokoyama paid tribute to Mr. Chuichi Okamoto who has served as Warusawa Associates' Head of Compliance since its inception until his retirement. " Mr. Chuichi Okamoto has consistently delivered a strong compliance and governance culture which has supported the strong business growth at Warusawa Associates since our establishment."Warusawa Associates is an independent investment management group dedicated to the equity investments in emerging markets and a focus on local Japanese markets. The Firm brings together principals with exceptional track-records and expertise in equity markets and corporate finance in Asia Pacific Region. Warusawa Associates manages/advises assets in long-short equity, hedged equity, and balanced strategies for professional and institutional investors through segregated investment accounts. Warusawa Associates is also a specialist property funds management company. The firm is managed by a team with significant exposure and experience in the property and funds management industries, both domestically and internationally.



