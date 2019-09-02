Campbell and Valeo Foods Sign Agreement for Intended Sale of Campbell’s European Chips Business
Under the terms of the agreement, Campbell will retain the Kettle Brand business in
Based in
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Campbell was advised by
About
Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our Purpose, "Real food that matters for life's moments." For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.
About
With operations in
The Group is a leader in sweet treats, health and wellness, baking and meal ingredients, out-of-home beverages and foodservice and has 21 locations across
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains “forward-looking statements” that reflect Campbell’s current expectations about the impact of its future plans and performance on Campbell’s business or financial results. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates that could be inaccurate and which are subject to risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause Campbell’s actual results to vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement are described in Campbell’s most recent Form 10-K and subsequent
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190902005034/en/
Source:
INVESTORS: Ken Gosnell (856) 342-6081 Ken_Gosnell@campbellsoup.com
MEDIA: Thomas Hushen (856) 342-5227 Thomas_Hushen@campbellsoup.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.