Campbell Appoints Mick Beekhuizen Chief Financial Officer
Beekhuizen Succeeds Anthony DiSilvestro
Campbell Appoints Mick Beekhuizen Chief Financial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Beekhuizen, 43, was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at
Clouse said, “Mick’s background and experience in leading publicly traded and private food companies will serve Campbell well as we set the company on a course to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and create shareholder value.”
Beekhuizen received his MSc in Industrial Engineering and Management from The
Clouse said, “Anthony has been a strong leader during his Campbell career and a valuable partner during my first seven months with the company. Thanks to his leadership, Campbell is in a stronger financial position today than it was a year ago.”
Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our Purpose, "Real food that matters for life's moments." For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources.
