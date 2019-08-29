Campbell Appoints Mick Beekhuizen Chief Financial Officer

Beekhuizen Succeeds Anthony DiSilvestro

CAMDEN, N.J. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug. 29, 2019-- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) appointed Mick Beekhuizen as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective Sept. 30, 2019 . Beekhuizen will lead Campbell’s finance function, including tax, treasury, audit, Investor Relations, external development, corporate financial planning and analysis, and financial systems, as well as the company’s information technology group. Beekhuizen will report to Mark Clouse , Campbell’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and become a Corporate Officer and a member of the Campbell Leadership Team. He succeeds Anthony DiSilvestro , who is leaving Campbell on Oct. 15, 2019 to pursue other interests.

Beekhuizen, 43, was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Chobani since 2016, where he led the improvement of the company’s capital structure and supported its growth and expansion. Prior to Chobani , he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Education Management Corporation , and a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs in the merchant banking division.

Clouse said, “Mick’s background and experience in leading publicly traded and private food companies will serve Campbell well as we set the company on a course to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and create shareholder value.”

Beekhuizen received his MSc in Industrial Engineering and Management from The University of Twente in the Netherlands .

Anthony DiSilvestro has been with Campbell since 1996, holding a wide range of roles from Treasurer to CFO, a position he has held since 2014. DiSilvestro was instrumental in leading the acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance in 2017, the largest in the company’s history. He was also responsible for engineering Campbell’s successful multi-year cost savings program and leading the recent divestitures of Campbell Fresh and Campbell International .

Clouse said, “Anthony has been a strong leader during his Campbell career and a valuable partner during my first seven months with the company. Thanks to his leadership, Campbell is in a stronger financial position today than it was a year ago.”

