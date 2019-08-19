Campbell Soup Company Announces the Webcast of Its Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2019 Results

CAMDEN, N.J. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug. 19, 2019-- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) invites interested shareholders, investors, members of the media and consumers to listen to and view the slides accompanying its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2019 earnings conference call, which will be webcast live over the Internet on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 , at 8:30 a.m. EDT . The call will follow the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2019 earnings release, which will be distributed earlier in the day.

WHAT: Campbell Soup Company Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call WHEN: Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. EDT WHERE: By Internet: investor.campbellsoupcompany.com By Telephone: U.S and International: +1 (703) 639-1316, access code: 8096629. HOW: Simply log on to the above Web address or call the above phone number 10 minutes before the start of the call.

For Campbell's investors and analysts: the earnings press release will include combined fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2019 results for ease of comparison to the most recently provided fiscal 2019 sales and earnings guidance. The combined results will include continuing operations plus the international businesses recently announced as being sold, which will be reported as discontinued operations. Those transactions are expected to close in the first half of fiscal 2020.

For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay of the broadcast will be available at the above website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The replay of the call will also be available from approx. 1 p.m. EDT on Aug. 30, 2019 , through 11:59 p.m. EDT , Sept. 13, 2019 , by dialing +1 (404) 537-3406, access code: 8096629.

Following its issuance on Aug. 30, 2019 , a copy of the earnings release will be available at the above website under the News and Events caption.

