I Change Nations Honors Prime Minister Of Sri Lanka With The Prestigious World Civility Award

Prime Minister H. E. Ranil Wickremesinghe Receives Award from Ambassador Dr. Arwin Roland Timothy over 1000 bishops, leaders , Pastors and Reverends attend event Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder I Change Nations Spokesman Worldwide for World Civility Day

The Prime Minister H. E. Ranil Wickremesinghe, of Sri Lanka was honored by I Change Nations with the prestigious World Civility Award on August 30th

“We at I Change nations are so proud of the work Ambassador Dr. Arwin Roland Timothy has done to bring the message of Civility to the World.” — Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers

COLUMBIA, SRI LANKA, September 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- I Change Nations honored the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka with the prestigious World Civility Award on August 30thThe Prime Minister H. E. Ranil Wickremesinghe, of Sri Lanka was honored by I Change Nations at Temple Trees in his residence at Columbia, Sri Lanka. This was a very special day for the country of Sri Lanka. The Prime Minister brought together over 1000 bishops, leaders , Pastors and Reverends to honor them for the leadership they have shown in the country of Sri Lanka. When looking to build a nation the key is good leaders and the clergy has Demonstrated that in the eyes of the Prime Minister.The Global Peace Ambassador and Global Representative for I Change Nations. Ambassador Dr. Arwin Roland Timothy, is also the Founder and Chairperson of Global Churches Alliance from India . Ambassador Timothy initiated this honor for the Prime Minister Wickremesinghe for his actions of civility as well as being a Role model for Sri Lanka. On this day Ambassador Timothy, who was the Chief Guest at the event brought the highest honor from I Change Nations to the Prime Minister The World Civility Leadership Award. This award is presented to top Global Leaders that are impacting this world with Civility.Other special guest that attended the event where Hon. Ravindran Sandresh Karunanayake Minister for Energy and Power, Government of Sri Lanka, Professor Dr. Jacob Simon, International President Global Church Alliance and Dr. H.M. Saiyadeen National President Global Church Alliance Sri Lanka. Dr. Clyde Rivers, the Spokesman Worldwide for World Civility Day , states “We at I Change nations are so proud of the work Ambassador Dr. Arwin Roland Timothy has done to bring the message of Civility to the World. Every leader that is practicing Civility is truly making the world a better place”. The event was extremely successful, due largely to the efforts of Ambassador Timothy.According to Ambassador Dr. Arwin Roland Timothy “This is a great day for Civility in Sri Lanka, with the leadership of the church working with the Government.I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System, the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations. We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world.I Change Nations was founder by Dr. Clyde Rivers, Dr. Rivers is the acting Representative to the United Nations – New York for the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative (IPI) and the United Nations Department of Public Information (DPI Dr. Rivers is the acting Ambassador and the Director of the North American Division of the Golden Rule InternationalDr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility Counts Initiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards. Recently Dr. Clyde Rivers, received his 2nd Presidential Award for 2019 at the United Nations Association of El Salvador in New York City, Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. In 2017 Dr. Rivers won the United States Presidential Life Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of serving the nation and humanity Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives.In 2017 On August 21st. 2019 at the headquarters of OPAD, International Spokesman for World Civility Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers was appointed as International Director of OPAD for Civility and Honor Programs.Dr. Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala, and the great city of La Antigua the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. Knighted by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.Others that have received awards from I Change Nations include such leaders but not limited to President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his countryFirst Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their peopleVice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi – Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria – Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique – Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia – Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador, was honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia, was honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.