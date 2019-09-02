Lovingly launches Delivery Routing and House Accounts to maximize the profitability of local florists

Delivery Routing features an easy drag-and-drop editor, so florists can plan their routes based on what’s happening at the shop, or leverage the power of Google to optimize driving directions.

Lovingly announced two of its newest features, Delivery Routing and House Accounts, built to help florists manage their deliveries and their loyal clients.

We recognize that a florist's point of sale system is much more than order entry, it's the backbone of the entire floral operation. That guides everything we do.” — Joe Vega

FISHKILL, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer Lovingly announced two of its newest features, Delivery Routing and House Accounts, built to help florists manage their deliveries and better serve their loyal clients. Time is precious for small businesses, and florists are actively looking for a fully functional Point of Sale (POS) solution that is on their side—one that works for and with them as their partner.

“We recognize that a florist's point of sale system is much more than order entry, it's the backbone of the entire floral operation. That guides everything we do. The Lovingly POS is built to save time and increase profits, so that local florists can focus on what matters most to them,” said Joe Vega, Lovingly co-founder.

Enter Delivery Routing and House Accounts, the latest enhancements to the Lovingly POS.

“Delivery is a critical part of the flower giving process. Without successful delivery, the good intentions of sending a gift are lost, because the recipient either never receives their gift or it arrives late,” Joe explains. “We designed our delivery routing system with both florists and their customers in mind, so that florists can deliver happiness while saving time, money, and gas.”

Delivery Routing features an easy drag-and-drop editor, so florists can plan their routes based on what’s happening at the shop, or leverage the power of Google to optimize driving directions. In addition, Delivery Routing automatically sends delivery confirmation emails, saving florists and customers unnecessary phone calls and worry about whether their arrangement was successfully delivered.

“Next, we focused on florists’ loyal clients.” Lovingly co-founder Ken Garland said. “Working with hospitals, hotels, and other businesses means that florists need flexibility and ease to bill their biggest clients while providing extraordinary service.”

With House Accounts, the Lovingly POS can easily generate statements and collect payments for any customer contacts in the system that are identified as key accounts.

The Lovingly POS already offers a full suite of florist-specific features including:

Smart Selling: Find the perfect gift in seconds, and maximize sales by automatically offering upsells and addons as a guided part of every purchase.

Business Lookup: Powered by Google, search for any local business and get their address and hours, distance from your shop, an image of the location, and more right at your fingertips—then add the business details to your order with just one click.

Customer Insights: Get instant access to your customers’ past recipients, delivery addresses, and order history without leaving the POS order entry form, and add customer information in one click.

Order Tracking: Quickly and easily move orders from “To Do” to “Delivered” with a visual status tracker, making managing orders a breeze.

Quick Wit: Offer card message suggestions instantly that perfectly express your customers’ loving thoughts.

About Lovingly

For over a decade, Lovingly has been building user-friendly technology that makes it easy for consumers to send flowers from local florists, and that helps independent flower shops compete with big national companies. Lovingly builds and strengthens relationships through meaningful giving. We inspire people to connect in a more human, memorable, and loving way. We create experiences that help celebrate life’s special moments through beautiful flowers, authentic sentiments, and unique stories.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.