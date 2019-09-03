IADA Grows into Worldwide Organization

2018 Gulfstream G650 listed by Avpro Inc., one of hundreds of aircraft listed exclusively by IADA dealers on www.AircraftExchange.com.

With Trusted Experts in International Aircraft Transactions

Through IADA members, the aircraft transaction industry is regulating itself to be transparent and ensure ethical treatment for our clients who buy and sell aircraft.” — Wayne Starling, Executive Director

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, USA, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since rebranding the National Aircraft Resale Association to the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) in September 2018, IADA has made tremendous strides in unleashing an exclusive and verified online listing service for pre-owned bizjets , growing the organization, driving ethical aircraft transactions, and creating trusted processes to accredit dealers, certify brokers, and verify products and services members.IADA named an executive director and engaged a well-known industry veteran to validate the exclusive aircraft listings on AircraftExchange.com. It also hired Gorman360, a respected full-service advertising firm dedicated to promoting aviation entities, to drive member engagement and enhance its industry profile and reputation.Industry Powerhouse"IADA has really matured into an industry powerhouse in the past year," said Executive Director Wayne Starling, who was hired a month after IADA rebranded itself on the world stage. "Through IADA members, the aircraft transaction industry is regulating itself to be transparent and ensure ethical treatment for our clients who buy and sell aircraft."IADA has created www.AircraftExchange.com , an online aircraft listing service focused on verifying aircraft availability and listings through validation by industry veteran Diane Levine-Wilson, who was brought on to drive AircraftExchange.com in May 2019, following the launch of the new member service in February of this year.IADA engaged Joseph Allan Aviation Consulting to oversee the extensive processes to accredit dealers and certify their brokers to ensure objectivity in meeting the high standards now required to become a member of the world's most trusted organization of aircraft transaction experts. Similar stringent qualifications are now required for the industry experts who provide products and services to become affiliate members of the organization.Shortly after rebranding to IADA, the organization's dealers had the largest display of aircraft on static display at the 2018 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Orlando, Fla. With 160,000 sq. ft. of exhibit area, the huge presence accounted for more than 20 aircraft available for sale from more than 10 IADA dealers.500 IADA Member Reps to Attend NBAA 2019This year at NBAA's annual meeting in Las Vegas the IADA contingent of member company representatives is expected to exceed 500 people. The large turnout reflects the strength and depth of the leading transaction industry organization.IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 25 years ago. Promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry, IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealers and the only certification program for individual brokers.The process delivers high standards of business conduct and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace. IADA represents a variety of product and aviation services that also operate with the highest professional standards in the industry.For more info about IADA go to www.IADA.aero



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.