CompanionLink Upends 5-User CRM Market with low cost On-Premise Contact Manager

Companies save 90% by hosting valuable Contacts and Calendars securely in the office instead of the broadcasting them on the Cloud.

Offices with five sales people often cannot justify the monthly cost of shared cloud CRM solutions. No business want’s to pay monthly fees for a staff member who does not use the product.” — Wayland Bruns, CEO, CompanionLink Software, Inc.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompanionLink Software launches shared database capability with DejaOffice PC CRM Pro (DPCP). This 2019 Contact manager features the ability for multiple users to share a single data base on a shared server in their office. DejaOffice easily support remote access and Mobile Sync. It is the only CRM solution currently available that has both offline mode for the full CRM on PC, Android and iPhone. As a PC based solution, DejaOffice for your Office is $199. 95 one-time cost for five users. This is one-tenth the cost of the comparable Cloud based CRM offering. Along with low cost, local users can access their data ten times faster than it takes to open a browser and log into a remote resource. DejaOffice features sync via USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and DejaCloud to Android and iOS phones and tablets.

“Offices with five or ten sales people often cannot justify the monthly cost of shared cloud CRM solutions,” says Wayland Bruns, CTO at DejaOffice. “High costs are great while you are growing, but in the real world there are mature markets and declining market. No business wants to pay monthly fees for a staff member who does not really use the product. DejaOffice bypasses this issue with a one-time purchase. Once it is set up, you are totally in control of the maintenance and security, and your data is not hostage to a SaaS provider. DejaOffice offers a return to the simplicity of PC based software where the license you buy is one-time and perpetual. ”

DejaOffice is the only CRM that features offline mode on Android, iPhone and PC Windows platforms. DejaOffice uses a local data store on all platforms. This allows it to have encrypted databases, security and privacy in a way that is impossible for cloud-based solutions. On the PC, DejaOffice data files are a standard format so custom modules and add-ons can be created for automated tasks. An Outlook CRM Add-In version is also available.

DejaOffice PC CRM Pro sells as a 5-user license for $199. 95, or $40 per user one-time price. Each user can have a unique login and can password their login. Contacts, Calendar, Tasks and Notes can be assigned to a user or unassigned and visible to everyone. Any user can see their own Calendar, or can view all Calendars. Private records are handled. When a Contact or Event is private, only the logged in user will see it. It is still synchronized to their Phone but not to anyone else’s device.

DejaOffice is sold with the option of a RunStart setup with data transfer for $49, and Premium Support for $129. Both services allow a tech to log in your computer and set things up exactly as you need. It is very common for CompanionLink technicians to set your office up by importing from discontinued products like Business Contact Manager. DejaOffice PC CRM is easy to install and very fast. A typical setup and import of 5000 contacts and five-user calendar can be done in less than an hour.

DejaOffice and CompanionLink have an Affiliate Program that offers 20% of product sales to bloggers and resellers that promote the product. To apply, fill out the Affiliate form link found on our website footer. In past years CompanionLink has paid out as much as $40k in Affiliate marketing payments.

About DejaOffice

DejaOffice is created by CompanionLink® Software, Inc. a pioneering developer of data sync solutions for mobile phones. CompanionLink has released DejaOffice® CRM for Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows®. CompanionLink also white-labels their software, supporting branded PC and Mobile Apps that synchronize Calendar, Contacts, and Tasks from Outlook to Web. Founded in 1987 CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www.dejaoffice.com.

