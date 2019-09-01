Third Annual Inmedix Charity Golf Tournament supports kids with arthritis

UW Pediatric Rheumatology Division Chief Anne Stevens PhD and Inmedix CEO, Andrew J Holman MD

2019 event raises nearly $16,000 for Seattle Children’s Hospital Pediatric Rheumatology.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, September 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For three years, Seattle biotech/medtech Inmedix has supported kids with arthritis by sponsoring the annual Inmedix Charity Golf Tournament, this year at the Golf Club at Newcastle, in Newcastle, WA on Monday, August 26, 2019. Inmedix paid all costs and 100% of all fees were provided to Seattle Children’s Hospital Pediatric Rheumatology to support research, fellows in training and patients. This year, nearly $16,000 was raised to bring the total for these events to $33,000.

Inmedix would like to thank the participating players, the supporting volunteers, Inmedix personnel and those providing items for the silent auction, including the Seattle Mariners, the Golf Club at Newcastle, Chambers Bay Golf course and Dr. Michael Allison.

“Inmedix brings innovative science to help adult patients with autoimmune diseases,” said Andrew J. Holman, MD, local rheumatologist and Inmedix CEO & Co-founder, “but the entire team also wishes we could do more to support vulnerable children afflicted and their families dealing with autoimmune diseases.”

“While there are no cures yet, Seattle Children’s Hospital and University of Washington Professor and Pediatric Rheumatology Division Chief Anne Stevens MD PhD continue to play pivotal roles in pediatric rheumatology treatment and research. Inmedix remains determined to play our part to support their ambition to someday eradicate these destructive diseases.”

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd. are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix ANS Neuroscan™ is leading applications of next-generation heart rate variability (HRV) as an informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health and health economic tool in autoimmune disease. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adults, the company hopes to enhance current therapeutic outcomes through complimentary optimization of individual ANS profile.



