SockGen Takes Athletic Socks to the Next Level with Custom Printed Art

SockGen SockGen on Kickstarter Add dimension to any outfit!

SockGen adds custom printed art onto otherwise plain athletic socks, and has now launched an official Kickstarter campaign.

For a long time, socks have been seen as a merely utilitarian item in every person’s wardrobe. At SockGen, we are aiming to change that and turn athletic socks into the next big fashion accessory.” — Spokesperson for SockGen

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, August 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consisting of a proficient artist team from Portland, Oregon, SockGen is an innovative new company aiming to make printed socks the next big fashion trend. The company has now launched their official Kickstarter campaign to reach a large demographic of potential buyers with their unique product. Currently offering twenty five different preliminary designs and growing, with an option for backers to add custom prints, the variety of socks includes crew cut, knee high, compression and Nike Elite.

A spokesperson for the company made an official press statement announcing the campaign and discussed the idea behind the product.

“For a long time, socks have been seen as a merely utilitarian item in every person’s wardrobe. Here at SockGen, we are aiming to change that and turn athletic socks into the next big fashion accessory. By adding our unique, high-quality custom art prints, we increase the aesthetic value of commonplace athletic socks and make them a coordinating piece in any outfit.”

With several reward packages available to backers, SockGen will also be announcing limited-edition art prints that will be available exclusively during the Kickstarter campaign. Made from durable poly, nylon and spandex materials, SockGen socks are bound to remain stylish without compromising on durability and longevity.

“Our Art Director, Todd Herman, has worked for companies such as Dark Horse comics,” the spokesperson added. “And our talented team of artists from Portland, Oregon shares a unique passion for comics and fine art. Together, they leverage the best technology to create high-quality art prints on socks. Adding unique and colorful art on socks can add dimension to any outfit. This new idea has the potential to completely change the role that socks currently play in the clothing industry."

To find out more and to view SockGen’s exciting sample designs, visit their official Kickstarter page . A number of generous reward packages are available for early backers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.