Sheila Anthony-Shaw Announced as Guest on the Josi's Inspiration Radio Network Show

Sheila Anthony Shaw Sept. Interview

San Francisco Bay Area author, speaker, and former beauty queen to appear Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. EST

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Author, Speaker, and Former Beauty Queen, Sheila Anthony Shaw will appear on the Josi's Inspiration Radio Network Show Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m EST/5:00 p.m CST/3:00 p.m PST., her publicist announced today.The episode will air on https://www.blogtalkradio.com/josiinspiration/2019/09/05/josis-inspiration--thursday The show is hosted and executively produced by literary and lifestyle talk show host, Jahzara The interview is part of the host's "Awesomely Amazing" segment.“The memoir is being enjoyed by youth as young as 14-years-old. It's a highly-inspirational journey,” stated Fran Briggs , Publicist to Sheila Anthony Shaw. "Listeners of the show will be awed by her struggles, victories, and resiliency. And, they'll be encouraged to recalibrate what they believe is possible for their life. This story illustrates that we all have the ability to do just about anything."The 1980 Miss Fresno California Beauty Queen is the author of “The Sheila Anthony Shaw Story: A Memoir.”Her memoir chronicles the author's humble beginnings of moving from Texas to California with her mother and siblings when she was three years old. It covers death-defying events, as well as significant and life transforming accomplishments intended to challenge, educate, and inspire others.In her book, Sheila Anthony Shaw describes her year as Miss Fresno County’s beauty queen; being slighted by the love of her life days after losing their unborn child; a heartless doctor who rather remove her reproduction organs than address her ruptured appendix, and driving alone across the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, then suddenly not being able to use the gas, or brake pedals.For more information including purchasing, please visit https://www.SheilaAnthonyShaw.com For bookings and sponsorships opportunities, contact Fran Briggs at EmailFranBriggs@gmail.com



