Superpowers for LDAR - Viper Vantage, the Ultimate Drone-Enabled Gas Leak Detection System

Viper Vantage - Top Professional Drone Viper Vantage - Ultimate Gas Leak Detection System Viper Vantage - Ultimate Gas Leak Detection System - Extended Pipeline inspection Viper Vantage - Ultimate Gas Leak Detection System - Production Facilities Inspection. Viper Vantage - Ultimate Gas Leak Detection System - Rig Inspections

It flies, sees what the human eye cannot, and keeps humans safely away from danger. It's like giving superpowers to the Gas Leak Detection and Repair operator!

We have developed a system that dramatically improves the ability to detect leaks using a drone.” — Brad Nichols, Vice President of Technology

INDIALANTIC, FL, USA, August 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viper Drones today announced the launch and immediate availability of Viper Vantage - the ultimate enterprise solution for Gas Leak detection.

Operators can visualize and pinpoint gas leaks without shutting down operations by using Viper Drone's industry-leading "Viper Vantage" solution.

Viper Drones unique solution integrates the UAV and FLIR G300a Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) camera using a single controller for the pilot. This seamless integration allows the operator to use "Viper Vantage" for gas leak detection safely and cost-effectively.

"Viper Vantage" will allow the operator to be environmentally compliant, reduce revenue loss, and maintain safety standards.

Based in Melbourne, Florida, Viper Drones is a Leading Drone Systems Integrator and Services company, helping commercial drone operators and the agriculture, construction, oil and gas industry, manufacturing, building, utility and industrial inspections; spraying; surveillance; and surveys market to use aerial solutions that will save lives, time and expense.

Brad Nichols, Vice President of Technology at Viper Drones says: "We spent over a year working with operators to understand the real-world challenges in the field and fine-tuning the Viper Vantage design. In the end, we have developed a system that dramatically improves the ability to detect leaks using a drone".

The value of the rapidly growing commercial drone market is estimated to be over $23Billion by Goldman Sachs. The market which has historically been limited by regulations and technology is seeing some acceleration as the regulators move purposefully to approve new innovative services and as technology providers have begun to deliver solutions tailored to the drone operators.

Viper Drones was launched in response to demand for customers wanting to use Drones to get more accurate data faster, safer, and at a lower cost.

Tom McKeefery, General Manager of Viper Drones, says: "The Viper Vantage solution can be integrated to meet the unique operating requirements of our clients or delivered as a service through our partnership with LDAR drone service operators."

OGI is considered a "Best System of Emissions Reduction" (BSER) by the EPA. Gases detected by the Viper Vantage System include Benzene, ethanol, ethylbenzene, heptane, hexane, isoprene, methanol, methyl ethyl ketone, MIBK, octane, pentane, 1-pentene, toluene, m-xylene, ethane, butane, methane, propane, ethylene, propylene.

More information on the Viper Vantage solution here: https://viper-drones.com/systems/viper-vantage-solution-ultimate-gas-leak-detection-system/

Get access to the Viper Vantage solution here: https://viper-drones.shop/product/viper-vantage-ogi-gas-leak-detection-system/

About Viper Drones

Viper Drones is a leading Drone Systems Integrator and Services company specializing in the integration of FLIR thermal imaging technology on drone systems, based in Melbourne, Florida. Founded in 2015 to help customers in a broad set of verticals, including the Oil, Gas and Energy industry; Building, Industrial, Manufacturing and Utility inspections; Agricultural and Public Health Spraying; Surveillance; and Geographical Surveying. Viper Drones merged with My Drone Services Inc. in 2017. The philosophy of Viper Drones is to serve customers with specialized Remote Piloted Aerial System (RPAS) solutions that will save lives, time, and expense.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.