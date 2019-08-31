Epson Offers $1,000 Rebate on its ColorWorks TM-C7500 Color Label Printers

Epson TM-C7500G color label printer

Rebate available on qualifying purchases from September 1 to November 30, 2019 for purchases from DuraFast Label Company

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, August 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Epson ColorWorks C7500, also known as the Epson TM-C7500 , along with the gloss version (Epson C7500G), color label printer is entering a three-month rebate period with qualifying purchases made between September 1st and November 30th, 2019 eligible for $1,000 cash back from the manufacturer. According to DuraFast Label Company ’s CEO, Basat Khalifa, Epson ColorWorks C7500 and C7500G have proven to be popular color label printers for small and mid-sized businesses.“Our customers love the Epson TM-C7500 and TM-C7500G ,” he said. “These printers allow businesses to print their own GHS and product labels quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively. They are reasonably priced to start with, and with this $1,000 rebate, the value is even better.”In order to qualify for the rebate, customers must buy the Epson TM-C7500 or Epson TM-C7500G during the rebate period, which starts September 1, 2019 and ends November 30, 2019 from DuraFast Label Company, and submit the rebate form and proof of purchase to Epson within 30 days of buying the printer.To sweeten the deal, DuraFast Label Company is offering an additional $1,000 value to customers who purchase the Epson TM-C7500 or Epson TM-C7500G from its website in the form of $1,000 in free labels.“Our free label promotion effectively saves customers another $1,000 in labels,” Khalifa explained. “Customers simply need to enter discount code ‘C7500’ into the shopping cart when they buy the Epson ColorWorks C7500 printer from us and add $1,000 worth of labels to their shopping carts.”The Epson $1,000 rebate coupled with DuraFast Label Company’s $1,000 free label promotion represents a $2,000 total value. “Customers considering the Epson TM-C7500 or TM-C7500G have two great reasons to purchase their printer over the next few months,” Khalifa said.About DuraFast Label CompanyDuraFast Label Company is an Epson reseller serving customers in the United States and Canada with comprehensive color label printing solutions, DuraFast-manufactured labels, and label printing accessories and supplies.

Epson TM-C7500G color printer video demonstration



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.