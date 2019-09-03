The Missouri Bar Selects SimpleLaw As a New Member Benefit

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Missouri Bar has added SimpleLaw , a case and practice management software provider that empowers attorneys to spend more time practicing law, as a new Member Benefit.SimpleLaw and The Missouri Bar share the goal of “pursuing that call to action” to transform the legal profession, as Ray Williams, 2018-19 president of The Missouri Bar, stated in the bar’s Annual Report: 2018-2019. SimpleLaw believes case and practice management software is a primary vehicle for that transformation because it eliminates redundant processes, drives efficiency and is easy to use.“We’re thrilled to partner with The Missouri Bar in our effort to transform the legal profession. SimpleLaw is an accessible, intuitive, cloud-based platform that all attorneys, be they new to legal tech or tech veterans, can utilize,” said Praveen Medikundam, Esq., co-founder of SimpleLaw and an active attorney. “Bar organizations are essential to the legal profession’s transformation and growth. Working with The Missouri Bar, we are confident Missouri lawyers will soon see the benefit of one platform to connect with potential and existing clients, paralegal professionals, and other attorneys.”“This new member benefit is another great addition to our ongoing commitment to help Missouri lawyers do an even better job for their clients through our education, business and practice management services and resources,” said Williams.To find out how SimpleLaw delivers greater efficiency to your cases and practice, visit us at https://www.simplelaw.com/ . To book a meeting to see the platform or review enhancements, contact us at hello@simplelaw.com.About SimpleLawSimpleLaw is provider of legal case and practice management software, founded by attorneys. Committed to helping lawyers and clients efficiently resolve their legal matters, we harness the power of technology to transform the delivery of legal services. Check out our blog at https://www.simplelaw.com/blog . Like us on Facabook.com and Follow us on Twitter @_simplelaw. For more information, go to www.simplelaw.com About The Missouri BarThe Missouri Bar is a statewide organization that is dedicated to improving the legal profession, the law and the administration of justice for all Missourians. Created in 1944 by order of the Supreme Court of Missouri, it serves all 30,000 of Missouri’s practicing lawyers. The Missouri Bar provides a wide range of services and resources to its members and the citizens of Missouri. To learn more, visit www.mobar.org and www.MissouriLawyersHelp.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.