BoardBookit Adds Task Management to Increase Board Meeting Efficiency and Effectiveness

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BoardBookit is proud to announce the launch of Task Management, a solution for governance professionals to manage and distribute pertinent tasks within the platform. Task Management will dramatically increase productivity for board administrators, corporate secretaries, and general counsel.“Gone are the days of needing sticky notes or separate emails to assign out tasks to board members,” says BoardBookit CEO, Marion Lewis. “The Task Management feature allows for seamless creation and assigning of tasks before, during or after a board meeting. Adding this tool to our user’s arsenal will considerably improve the effectiveness of board and committee meetings.”Assigning, organizing, and communicating tasks within the board portal will centralize the delegation aspect of board meetings allowing them to run more smoothly and without all of the disorganized email clutter. Administrators associated with the board portal will find it easy to assign, organize and communicate tasks to Board Members using the in-app notifications. Board Members will readily find their specific tasks thanks to BoardBookit’s frustration-free dashboard information.BoardBookit Task Management is the newest enhancement to a unified board portal software solution. The task management feature adds another layer to the already robust digital board platform and aligns perfectly with BoardBookit’s goal of enabling all companies to pursue good governance, effective decision-making, and optimal corporate outcomes.The ability to create and assign tasks with fully integrated functionality further empowers governance leaders to be efficient and productive.About BoardBookitBoardBookit is a secure board portal software, architected by corporate governance professionals to transform the way companies engage and collaborate with their board. By providing a unified solution for preparing and managing board meetings, file sharing, electronic voting, eSignatures and more, companies increase efficiency and save time. Trusted by more than 10,000 board members worldwide, BoardBookit ensures a streamlined and persistent partnership between organization executives and their board of directors.For more information, please visit www.BoardBookit.com



