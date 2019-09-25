Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Oil Refinery-Chemical Plant Worker in Lake Charles with Mesothelioma To Call Them For Direct Access To Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Better Compensation

We think talking directly with attorney Erik Karst is a much better deal than dealing with a local car accident law firm-or ordering a 'free' book about mesothelioma as we would like to discuss.” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center.Com

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA , USA, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging n oil refinery or chemical plant worker in Lake Charles, Baton Rouge or New Orleans with confirmed mesothelioma to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure they are talking directly with some of the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys-as opposed to a local car accident attorney.

"We have recommended the law firm of Karst von Oiste for an oil refinery or chemical plant worker anywhere in Louisiana because attorneys Erik Karst and Doug von Oiste have represented people like this many times before and they have achieved over a billion dollars in settlements for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure illnesses. We think talking directly with attorney Erik Karst is a much better deal than dealing with a local car accident law firm-or ordering a 'free' book about mesothelioma as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

To ensure the best possible financial compensation for an oil refinery or chemical plant worker with mesothelioma in Louisiana the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is now offering to assist a person like this with this care cancer to develop what they call the 'list.' The list is documenting how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. The documentation of asbestos exposures is how a person with mesothelioma gets compensation and the list must be as complete at possible as the group would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. This service is free. https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Louisiana including communities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe. www.karstvonoiste.com/

When it comes to treatment options for mesothelioma in Louisiana the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly encourages diagnosed victims to contact the following cancer treatment centers in Louisiana, and in Texas. Note: The MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas may be one of the most capable mesothelioma treatment centers in the world.

* Oshner Cancer Institute New Orleans:



* The MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, Texas:

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Louisiana include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, marine mechanics, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



