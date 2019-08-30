Middle Georgia's #1 Recording Artist YungCore Performing LIVE - 1st Annual Middle Georgia CBD Medical Marijuana Seminar

Yung Core Performing Live 1st Middle Georgia CBD Medical Marijuana Seminar

Performing his hit single "Gangsta" along with other songs from his debut album

Cannabis is like that third eye, that third ear, that six sense, and ghost writer that makes your music great!” — Yung Core

MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural Life Resources (NatLife420) presents Middle Georgia's 1st Annual CBD Medial Marijuana Seminar in Macon featuring Middle Georgia's #1 Recording Artist, Yung Core! This seminar takes place tomorrow Saturday, August 31st at the Hilton Garden Inn located on the Mercer Campus. It's FREE to the Public and begins at 10AM and ends at 3PM.

This seminar is designed to bring educational resources and product knowledge to the local communities of Macon, Georgia and surrounding areas.

Guest Speakers include, Tanganyika “Tangy” out of Atlanta is the CEO of Jayn Green and the Chairwoman of the Board for the Georgia Cannabis Coalition. She specializes in International Cannabis Education and has a wealth of cannabis knowledge in the area of Compliance to increase wellness and profitability; Khadijah Adams, Vice President and COO of C. E. Hutton, LLC a business development and consultancy firm out of Denver, Colorado. She is also the General Partner of Legacy Partners Venture Fund, the Founder of The GreenStreet Academy and the CoAuthor of The Minority Report, a marketing analysis of minority-owned companies in the cannabis and hemp; and a Founding Member of Cili by Design. Also speaking is Entrepreneur and Founder of LeafyQuick CBD, Rahul Easwar who will share his journey into the CBD industry. LeafyQuick is the first and only same day CBD Delivery service in Chicago.

Special Guest Appearing Live, Middle Georgia's #1 Recording Artist, Yung Core performing his hit single "Gangsta" along with other songs from his debut album "Soul Trill". Follow Yung Core on Instagram @phreei Facebook @officialyungcoremusic and Twitter @itzdatboiyung. For booking: yungcorebooking@gmail.com Tel: (917) 617-1782 or 601-201-9016.

This Seminar is FREE to the Public! Product Samples Available! This is a non-THC consumption event. THC is illegal in the state of Georgia and will not be present at this event. For more information about this seminar, call Derrell Johnson of Natural Life Resources.

Attendees are invited to join the Speakers and Vendors for a Meet & Greet after this seminar, which starts from 3PM-5PM.

Natural Life over EVERYTHING



