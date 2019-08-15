Industry experts explore growing impact of medicinal cannabis at upcoming symposium in Atlanta

All Minority Female panel of cannabis experts to discuss cannabis investment opportunities in Atlanta, GA.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An all minority female panel of experts in the cannabis industry this month will discuss cannabis investment opportunities in Georgia, educating those curious about the medical cannabis industry.

From 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Upstairs Atlanta, the Georgia Cannabis Coalition will host its first Georgia Cannabis Investor Symposium. Panelists will educate the public about investment opportunities in the cannabis industry. Georgia legalized the medicinal use of cannabis with the passing of Georgia’s Hope Act approving low THC oil that went into effect July 1 along with passing the Hemp Farming Act in May.

Upstairs Atlanta is located at 525 Bishop St. NW in Atlanta.

Participants can register at bit.ly/CANNABISINVESTORS.

The panelists are:

• Dr. Nicole Garner Scott, CEO of Amount Financial Services;

• Keiko Beatie, CEO of Green Wave Relations;

• Tanganyika “Tangy” Daniel, CEO of Jayn Green;

• Antuanette Gomez, CEO of Pleasure Peaks; and

• Shanita Penny, CEO of Budding Solutions

Khadijah Adams, Vice President & COO of C E Hutton, LLC will serve as the keynote speaker.

"Disadvantages exist for minorities trying to realize their dreams and business goals in the cannabis and hemp industries. Existing stigma and challenges to realize them can appear to be without end,” Adams said. “The best way to attack these challenges is to re-educate our communities and build allies in the industry who provides support, access and insight."

A coalition of Georgia cannabis reform organizations dedicated to legalizing cannabis, the Georgia Cannabis Coalition seeks to help bridge the gap between the southern and global cannabis markets. The coalition also seeks to be a resource for those seeking medical, physical or financial advice about the legal cannabis plant.

“This event is the first of its kind with all minority women speaking about the strategic moves you can make to really get the return on investment any investor is looking for in the cannabis industry,” Georgia Cannabis Coalition board chair Tanganyika “Tangy” Daniel said. “Women make 80 percent of the decisions in the household, so it’s only fitting that they are front and center to discuss the disappointment and victories needed to navigate in the new cannabis industry.”

For more information about the Georgia Cannabis Coalition, visit on Facebook@thegeorgiacannabiscoalition



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.