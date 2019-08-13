Natural Life Resources CBD presents Middle Georgia's 1st Annual CBD Medial Marijuana Seminar in Macon

Natural Life Resources CBD

Middle Georgia's 1st Annual CBD Medial Marijuana Seminar in Macon on August 31st

We must dispel the stigma about cannabis, CBD and Hemp. Re-Educating communities so they understand the benefits of this amazing plant. Having knowledge is the key to understanding.” — Aeeril Johnson

MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural Life Resources CBD NatLife420 presents Middle Georgia's 1st Annual CBD Medial Marijuana Seminar in Macon! Free to the public, the seminar takes place on Saturday, August 31st at the Hilton Garden Inn located on the Mercer Campus. The seminar begins at 10:00AM and ends at 3:00PM.

For years, experts have predicted that if the cannabis industry expands at its current rate, the American market will reach $20 billion by 2020. But it turns out that one market is spinning off into a mega-industry of its own: according to a new estimate from cannabis industry analysts the Brightfield Group, the hemp-CBD market alone could hit $22 billion by 2022. This seminar is design to provide education, resources and product knowledge to the local community of Macon, Georgia and surrounding areas.

Guest Speakers include, Tanganyika “Tangy” out of Atlanta is the CEO of Jayn Green and the Chairwoman of the Board for the Georgia Cannabis Coalition. She specializes in International Cannabis Education and has a wealth of cannabis knowledge in the area of Compliance to increase wellness and profitability; Khadijah Adams, Vice President and COO of C. E. Hutton, LLC a business development and consultancy firm out of Denver, Colorado. She is also the General Partner of Legacy Partners Venture Fund, the Founder of The GreenStreet Academy and the Co-Author of The Minority Report, a marketing analysis of minority-owned companies in the cannabis and hemp; and Entrepreneur and Founder of LeafyQuick CBD, Rahul Easwar who will share his journey into the CBD industry. LeafyQuick is the first and only same day CBD Delivery service in Chicago.

Attendees are invited to join the Speakers and Vendors for a Meet & Greet after this seminar, which starts from 3PM-5PM.

This Seminar is FREE to the Public! Product Samples Available! This is a non-THC consumption event. THC is illegal in the state of Georgia and will not be present at this event.

For more information about this seminar, call Aeeril Johnson, Founder of Natural Life Resources



