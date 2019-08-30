A Treasured Home to release their new Christmas collection.

Christmas Mini Cart Sneak Peek Logo

New release of unique Christmas merchandise is expected to generate buzz within the planner and Indie book communities.

GLEN BURNIE, MARYLAND, USA, August 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Windmillers of A Treasured Home are releasing their brand new Treasured Christmas collection. Each hand crafted and customized piece in this collection is launching on September 12, 2019.A Treasured Home is known for their ability to create and personalize beautiful items that will quickly become staples within your life.The Treasured Christmas collection will include a new mini planner cart, Christmas ornaments, custom cookie cutters, and so much more. These items have already started to create a buzz among the shops most loyal customers.The collection will be available online at A Treasured Home’s Etsy shop – http://atreasuredhomeforyou.etsy.com - where many limited-edition items are expected to sell out rather quickly.The collection includes a Christmas version of their best selling mini planner cart. This has been highly sought after by their customer base.The Windmillers are excited to launch this line.For more information you can visit http://atreasuredhomeforyou.etsy.com on September 12, 2019 or email the shop at info@atreasuredhome.com. Media hi-res photos are available upon request.About A Treasured Home:The Windmillers started this shop to fill a need that existed within the Etsy marketplace. They wanted shoppers to be able to find customized items to make their home a more treasured environment. To date, their products have traveled worldwide and have put many smiles on their customers’ faces.Etsy: http://atreasuredhomeforyou.etsy.com Website: www.atreasuredhome.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.