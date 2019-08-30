Industrial Control Cybersecurity USA Conference Comes to Celebration

6th Annual Industrial Control Cybersecurity USA registration

Cyber Senate 6th annual conference to be held in Celebration Florida, to address critical infrastructure cybersecurity

This was the best conference focused on Cybersecurity that I’ve been to since last year’s Cyber Senate ICS Cybersecurity conference.” — Mark Trump, Senior Cybersecurity Consultant | Critical Infrastructure

CELEBRATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Senate will host its sixth annual Industrial Control Cybersecurity USA Conference at the Mystic Dunes Resort & Golf Club in Celebration on September 24 and 25, 2019. This two-day executive forum is free for organizations that own and operate industrial control systems and will include extensive high-level presentations and panel sessions.

The conference will leverage key insight from the Cyber Senate portfolio of vertical conferences from throughout 2016, 2017 and 2018, this year’s event will be dominated by the best global cybersecurity subject matter experts in the ICS domain. The conference will address the escalating cyber risk and resilience challenges associated with the adoption and convergence of operational technologies in enterprise facing architecture and the gap between IT, OT and engineering and how we can better facilitate understanding of the vulnerability of sensors and devices. Practitioners will gain further insight into how to best respond to evolving cyber threats, the importance of effective risk management throughout the supply chain, innovations in detection and mitigation, configuration management and how can we incorporate resilience into critical control system components and business process. Key discussions include how we securely converge IT and OT, cybersecurity legacy systems, cyber-physical risk mitigation, supply chain and 3rd party risk, asset inventory, IoT security, NERC CIP13 and much more.

Confirmed Speakers include:

Nathaniel Evans, Argonne National Laboratory, Cyber Operations Analysis and Research Lead

Philip Tonkin, National Grid, Global Head of Cyber Operational Technology

Steve Brown, Xcel Energy, Enterprise Security Services and Chief Security Officer

Chris Blask, Unisys, Global Director Industrial and IoT Security

Rick Kaun, Verve Industrial Protection VP of Solutions

Nathan Faith, Exelon Nuclear, Corporate Security Cyber Security Manager

Steve Batson, Deloitte & Touche LLP Senior Manager, Energy and Resources, Cyber Risk Services

Andre Ristaino, ISA, Managing Director

Jason Christman, Johnson Controls Vice President, Chief Product Security Officer

Richard Ku, Trend Micro, Vice President Commercial IoT Security Business and Market Development

Glenn Merrell, ISA99-08 / 10 Co-chair ISA ISA Certified Automation Professional Industrial Control Systems Security, Freelance Consulting

Daryl Haegley DoD - Office of the Principal Cyber Advisor to the Secretary of Defense Director, Cyber Mission Assurance and Deterrence

Noel Zamot, Atabey Group LLC, President

Ray Secrest, Tampa International Airport, Sr. Security Manager

Franky Thrasher, ENGIE Electrabel, Manager Nuclear Cybersecurity

David Batz, Edison Electric Institute Senior Director, Cyber & Infrastructure Security

Matthew Bohne, Honeywell Vice President, Chief Product Security Officer

Stephen Hilt, Trend Micro, Sr. Threat Researcher

Andrew Kling, Schneider Electric, Director of Cybersecurity and Software Practices

F. Mitch McCrory, Manager, Energy Security Department, Sandia National Laboratories

Supported by leading cybersecurity vendors, the conference will also include an exhibition showcasing the latest in industrial control cybersecurity solutions from Nozomi Networks, Trendmicro, Unisys, Foxguard Solutions, Fortress Information Security, Verve Industrial Protection, Ampex Intelligent Systems, Darktrace Industrial and CyberX.

Register at http://www.industrialcontrolcybersecusa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.