Major Disruptions to the Travel Industry and 3 of the Players at the Forefront

Jeremy Zick, President of Lifeafar Javier Egipciaco, Managing Director and Senior Vice President for Arlo Hotels Shreyas ‘JR’ Patel, President and COO of Helix Hospitality

Interview with 3 people pushing the travel industry forward

On the Hospitality side the whole industry is changing [..] There is a lot of learning going on and it’s unknown as to where this all will land so there are huge opportunities for market disruption” — Jeremy Zick, President of Lifeafar

GREENWICH, CT, USA, August 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing foot print of companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.These are some exciting times in the travel industry, both for travels as well as hospitality specialists. Candice Georgiadis sat down with Jeremy Zick, President of Lifeafar, to discuss some of the changes they are seeing and creating. The interview combined with solid social media exposure is helping the traveler as well as other hospitality people understand and get excited for the changed.Let’s jump to the core of our discussion. Can you share with our readers about the innovations that you are bringing to the travel and hospitality industries?We have been working on several fronts and have some things both in process and in the initial ideation stage. At the core we have recognized that people want to have a great experience, and often this is a hit or miss in the vacation rental market industry. For us it starts with design of the units. Amazing design is so important. Most of our clients want to feel like they are at home and we want them to have a better design than they have at home. Five years ago, we were the only group doing this in the cities we operate short-term vacation rentals, as the industry is riddled with people who throw a junk couch and bed in an apartment and try to rent for as much as possible. This leads to a lackluster experience at best. So we are working with an A+ design team that in many cases creates something that looks better than most people’s homes, which let’s face it, is part of the fun of traveling. But much deeper than the great design of the units is the service and subsequent experience people have. Again, in the vacation rental space there are a lot of subpar units that lead to subpar experiences of the guests, this is probably the achilles heel of the vacation rental market for the time being. Having consistently great experiences is so critically important for the future of the industry and something we are spending a lot of time developing and innovating. It’s our goal at Lifeafar to provide the consistency people expect in hotels but in the vacation rental market. Connectivity of likeminded guests, connectivity of guests with locals, and the ability to be productive in a location are all areas we are developing out in the hospitality space within the vacation rental market. My feeling is that these things will pave the future. Of course, our cherry on top is educating guests and investors alike on passive investment vehicles where they can fund their lifestyle with the returns they earn on projects. This is exciting and the unique connection between investment and property management has so many untold advantages for everybody involved. - Check out the full interview here Social media is a strong brand maker, even more so with millennials looking for something different. Candice Georgiadis' interview with Javier Egipciaco, Managing Director and Senior Vice President for Arlo Hotels, touches up this directly, an excerpt below:Let’s jump to the core of our discussion. Can you share with our readers about the innovations that you are bringing to the travel and hospitality industries?We’re pushing the boundaries of what hospitality means. Whereas hotels used to be a uniform, somewhat sterile experience, the industry is responding to the influx of “millennial-minded” travelers who crave unique, memorable experiences. Arlo puts a huge emphasis on our high-design public spaces, and activating them to draw in guests as well as locals. We also take pride in our local outreach. We bolster local entrepreneurs looking for a place to showcase their skills or business. By bringing them into our hotels and hosting panels, live music events, culinary showcases, mixology classes, etc., we’re giving travelers a one-of-a-kind experience while also remaining an active member of our neighborhood. - The full interview can be read here Shreyas ‘JR’ Patel, President and COO of Helix Hospitality, was interviewed by Candice Georgiadis recently, here is a portion of that interview:Let’s jump to the core of our discussion. Can you share with our readers about the innovations that you are bringing to the travel and hospitality industries?I recently wrote a piece of original content that was published in Green Lodging News titled “What About Those Sustainability & Green Initiatives?”. In it, I discuss the fixed life expectancy of certain items in hotel rooms plus the volume of renovation currently underway across the industry. Based on a conversation with a friend over drinks, I put a spotlight on the idea that sleek new energy-efficient features in our rooms just don’t justify the amount of waste our industry creates. Ultimately, I posed critical questions about how we think about sustainability in a systematic way and innovate accordingly. - Read the rest of the interview here The industry is changing for the better and Candice Georgiadis' social media expertise is exposing these changes and the benefits to hospitality people and travelers alike. Definitely check out the other interviews she has done on this subject: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/ About Candice GeorgiadisCandice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/ Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.