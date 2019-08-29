E-Visa: Augmenting Ethiopia’s Potential Towards Becoming Conference Hub

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introduced as part of a national initiative to transform Ethiopia’s tourism sector, the e-visa service allows international tourists to enjoy hassle-free visa processing which saves their time, energy and cost. The online service has made travel to Ethiopia convenient, dependable and easy. Between July 2018 and June 2019, tens of thousands of travelers have secured their visa online to attend conferences in Ethiopia. Government ministries, regional and international organizations as well as NGOs are already reaping the benefits of online visa services for conference participants. Once conference organizers issue authorized invitation, participants can process their visa online by uploading the invitation letter on the e-visa website ( www.evisa.gov.et ). The system also allows applicants to pay visa processing fees effortlessly through online payment solutions.“We found the e-visa system extraordinarily easy to do. Very user friendly,” says Derek Houston of Houston Travel Marketing Services which recently organized the Spotlight Travel Expo in Addis Ababa. “The Customer service by Immigration Personnel [at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport] was very good.” Gone are the days when international passengers had to visit Ethiopian embassies overseas to process visa requests. The e-visa service marks a quantum leap on the part of Ethiopia, and underscores the country’s commitment to easing its visa services for international tourists who travel to the country. With its key place in Africa’s diplomacy, convenient e-visa service, expanding conference facilities, and an ever growing flag-carrier with seamless service, Ethiopia is set to hold a prime spot on the global map of conferences and exhibitions in the years to come. Ethiopian Airlines Group, Africa’s largest and Skytrax four-star rated airline connects global passengers around the world within 10 hours’ radius with its vast network of more than 120 international destinations and award-winning services. Being a major transit hub to Africa, Bole International Airport also offers conference participants easy access to get connected to the world. In the past few years, Ethiopia has taken significant strides towards making travel simple and seamless. The launch of an e-visa service for all international visitors is chief among the measures taken.About EthiopianEthiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 120 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft. Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with Six business centers: Ethiopian International Services; Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian ADD Hub Ground Services and Ethiopian Airports Services. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.comTel:(251-1)517-89-07/656/165/913/529



