Nelson Construction & Renovations Celebrating 13 Years Building Dream Homes

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nelson Construction and Renovations is celebrating 13 award-winning years in the building industry this month. The Design-Build firm was established in 2006 by Greg Nelson, who has had a hammer in his hand since age 14. His wife, Dominique Nelson, is the Business Manager and together, with a team who share their passion for construction, use their craftsmanship and talents to create beautiful high-end homes and light commercial buildings.

Nelson is a Design-Build company, providing turnkey services starting with design and sealed plans for permitting all the way through the construction process to a certificate of occupancy. Or, for people who already have their plans, they can provide building estimates and take the project through to completion.

“Nothing gives us more cause to celebrate than clients who are very happy with our work and love their new dream home. We strive to make building and remodeling projects stress-free and fun!" said Greg Nelson, Owner and President of Nelson Construction and Renovations.

Nelson continues, “With so many moving parts and such large projects, there can be situations that could be stressful. We have two full time Quality Control Inspectors who inspect each trade and phase of every project to ensure it is above code helping to prevent these situations from occurring. In addition, we have processes to ensure clients are briefed on every phase of their project and people who answer calls 24/7.”

The demand for new high-end custom homes and large remodeling projects is growing rapidly as nearly 150 people move to the Tampa Bay Area every day according to a Bloomberg analysis of the U.S. Census released March 11, 2019. Nelson Construction & Renovations warmly welcomes this market helping people achieve their dream home goals.

About Nelson Construction and Renovations, Inc.

Nelson Construction & Renovations, a family business founded in 2006, is a design-build (turn-key) company that specializes in high-end residential construction including new-builds, home additions, large remodels, and light commercial properties. With headquarters in Clearwater, Florida, they serve homeowners all over Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties. They are an award-winning member of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), a 4-time recipient of Best of Houzz award and have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information, visit their website at www.nelsonconstructionrenos.com or call (727) 596-9006. You may also visit their office at 1174 Court Street in Clearwater.

