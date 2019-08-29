Mövenpick Resort Sharm el Sheikh Expands Organic Farm

Mövenpick Resort Sharm el Sheikh

Green Globe recently recertified Mövenpick Resort Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --The Mövenpick Resort Sharm El Sheikh enjoys a unique position high above Naama Bay with panoramic view across the Bay. Surrounded by five private beaches with warm turquoise water, natural corals and colourful fish.Green Globe recently recertified Mövenpick Resort Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt.The onsite organic farm/ garden remains an ongoing fruitful green initiative that has increased in size over the past year. The resort signed a cooperation protocol with the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture to expand the organic garden in 2018. The organic farm now covers more than 2,232 square metres and features fruit trees, vegetables, herbs and flowers. The organic farm has 34 different kinds of fruits and vegetables and grows a total of 50 000 kg of produce that is harvested for resort kitchens. Guests are also offered an authentic experience by joining garden tours guided by resort staff.Mövenpick Resort Sharm el Sheikh works under the supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure the success of their composting program. All green food waste from kitchens and restaurants including fruit peels, vegetables, coffee grounds, tea bags and eggshells are collected and mixed with other gardening matter such as dead leaves and plants which gradually decomposes and turns into organic compost.The resort continues to improve on its sustainability performance and has decreased energy consumption used by utilities by 1.5%. Black and grey waste water is treated and reused to irrigate landscapes and gardens.About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com



