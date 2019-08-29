Two Women Disrupting the Status Quo

Audrey Henson, founder of College to Congress Barbara Butler, founder of Barbara Butler Designs

Making a difference by changing the existing state of affairs

I now understand that leadership is part art and part science. I’ve learned to let go of the need to do everything myself.” — Audrey Henson, founder College to Congress

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?College to Congress was inspired by my personal experience securing my first congressional internship and navigating the start of my career in politics. I fell in love with politics in high school but actually working in D.C. seemed like a fantasy. I was raised by a single mom in a small Texas town. My family barely had any money and no political connections. I started college at community college because the Federal Pell Grant was the only way I could afford to go to school. With a little luck and a lot of hustle, I landed my first congressional internship but my dream job in my dream city felt like a nightmare because the internship was unpaid. I ended up taking out a student loan and working two part-time jobs in addition to my full-time internship to make ends meet.While it was a big risk, that internship changed the trajectory of my career. I went on to become a full-time congressional staffer, work for a political consulting firm, and even serve as campaign manager for a hotly contested congressional race. One evening, I was journaling and reflecting on how my life changed so drastically in five short years. Everything pointed back to my congressional internship. The name College to Congress popped in my head. I wrote our business plan in a weekend. Now, three years later, we have a national movement that is kickstarting careers in public service for students across the country. - Read the rest of the interview here

Another recent interview between Fotis Georgiadis and Barbara Butler, founder of Barbara Butler Designs, shows how women have broken out of the stereotype from years ago and can hold their own.Thank you for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?I graduated from college with a degree in political science and no idea what I wanted to do. My mom wanted me to be a lawyer, but I kept putting it off. After college, I moved to NYC and worked as a waitress. I did some construction work with my two brothers, James & Robert, who had a remodeling business in Capitol Hill DC. I learned bricklaying & I loved it! I had always excelled in art and in making things with my hands, but I never thought of it as a way to make a living. I toyed with the idea of being a writer and I went back to graduate school for writing. After grad school, I gave up the idea of getting a “real job” and I moved to San Francisco to be an artist. My family was worried!Once in SF I started painting- not just canvases but furniture that I would buy at the thrift store. Then I started making my own furniture and painting it. I started building decks with a friend to make money — completely self-taught. I read every book I could find on the subject and jumped in. We called the company Outer Space Design, an artistic design/build company for the family backyard. We landed a big job with singer Bobby McFerrin (“Don’t Worry, Be Happy”). His wife Debbie wanted their steep backyard filled with decks and patios, leading down to an unusual play structure at the bottom of the yard for the kids. I was immediately interested in the play structure idea. I went and played on all the play structures in San Francisco and created a unique design that Debbie loved. I made the swing from my own truck tire and the slide from a sheet of stainless steel. I carved the support poles and I stained them bright earthy colors I mixed myself. I was enthralled by the whole process and after I finished, I told everyone: "this is it! this is what I want to do!" That was 30 years ago & I'm still loving it! - The complete interview can be seen here 