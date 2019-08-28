Georgia Woman Crowned 2019 North America Mrs. Universe Transcontinental® At International Pageant Held In McDonough, GA

Transcontinental® Pageant 2019 Mohager crowned new North America Mrs. Universe 2019 Transcontinental® Mrs. Georgia Transcontinental®

ALPHARETTA, GA, USA, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday - August 3, 2019 Lisa Mohager, of Alpharetta, GA, was crowned the new North America Mrs. Universe 2019 Transcontinental® at the Henry Country Performing Arts Center in McDonough, Georgia.

Lisa, along with the other 2019 delegates and attending 2018 Queens, were treated to a fun-filled week of amazing sights, Atlanta area attractions, VIP receptions, dining at award-winning local restaurants and community involvement that included an ice-cream social with children and staff of A Friend’s House, a home for children. They are dedicated to meeting the emotional and physical needs of children in crisis.

This annual, International event, Transcontinental® Pageants plays host to delegates from all over the world, who compete in National and International title divisions. Each individual delegate’s overall score comes from the areas of: State (or Country) Costume, Evening Gown and Forum Presentation on their personal platform or passion project. Upon being crowned Lisa, who competed as Mrs. Georgia Transcontinental®, took her first steps that night on a new journey that will provide her with an international reach. With the Transcontinental® Pageants organization; whose motto is “Beauty That Inspires” and along with outstanding titleholders, like Lisa, Transcontinental® Pageants continues to celebrate and promote volunteerism, community involvement and the empowerment and safety of women and children worldwide. Our International delegates represent causes that help support the human rights of people around the globe which is the perfect setting to further Lisa’s message. She considers herself a Messenger of Hope. Having once been an overweight, bankrupt and a single mom she was relentless in turning her Struggles into Triumph. Today, she proudly shares her “Mess as her Message” and through speaking and actions she directs HOPE into the lives of others.

A firm believer that we get to choose who we allow to love us and how we are treated, she will continue her project work as well as being an international spokeswoman for “The Pledge Campaign “- a domestic violence awareness campaign, with a focus on preventing violence to women, children, men and animals. “The Pledge Campaign” was founded by Transcontinental® Pageants Director (and Mrs. Universe Ltd. 2014) Sabrina Pinion and is the pageant’s official cause.

Lisa is a wife and mom to a beautiful daughter and three fur babies. As the founder of the Drab to Fab Life, she run’s a successful online marketing company in the fitness industry; mentoring women to take control of their lives through health and wealth coaching.

Lisa has been featured on VH1, TLC as well as the 21 Day Fix Infomercial. In 2018, she was awarded the Best Self Atlanta Magazine Inspiration Award. She is living proof that anything is possible with a Message of Hope.



