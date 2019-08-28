MOD Pizza's Scott & Ally Svenson Highlight RFDC

Scott & Ally Svenson

Restaurant Finance & Development Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Restaurant Finance & Development Conference (RFDC) is excited to feature Scott & Ally Svenson , the co-founders of the 400-unit MOD Pizza. While MOD is their primary focus now, the pair have already built and sold two companies in the U.K–Seattle Coffee Co. in London to Starbucks, and Carluccio's which was sold in 2010.The 2019 Restaurant Finance & Development Conference is at the Bellagio in Las Vegas on November 11-13, 2019. If you are an owner, operator, executive, consultant, private and public equity investor, lender, broker, bankers, developer, accountant, attorney or financial dealmaker who serve the restaurant industry, this event was made for you. You'll have the opportunity to meet with financial representatives to network, find financing, make deals, and locate new business opportunities. Conference goers also attend important sessions and hear from the most innovative restaurant operators and financial experts in the industry.To find more information on the conference visit: https://www.restfinance.com/RFDC/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.