Slice® Sparkling Water Now Available Nationwide on Amazon.com

Slice Variety Pack

We are confident that the new Slice sparkling water will find a home on Amazon.” — Joseph Gioconda

NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, New Slice Ventures announced that organic Slice® sparkling water was available for purchase nationwide on Amazon.com.

Slice sparkling water will be available for purchase on Amazon from West End Foods in a 16 Pack, which is a 4 Flavor variety pack. The variety pack includes all four flavors in 12-ounce cans: Blackberry, Mango & Pineapple, Raspberry & Grapefruit, and Cranberry & Apple.

The new Slice has no added sugar, no artificial sweeteners and no artificial colors. Slice is only 25 calories per can which is up to 80% fewer calories than most regular cans of soda.

“We are excited that customers nationwide can now drink a healthy, delicious, organic Slice,” said Joseph C. Gioconda, Chairman of New Slice Ventures LLC. “We are confident that the new organic Slice sparkling water will find a home on Amazon.com, for customers looking for a sparkling water that is organic, healthy and low sugar, but with sweetness greater than other sparkling waters in the marketplace. The 16 pack is perfect for offices and households who want to try all four flavors of the new Slice.”



