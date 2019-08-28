Japanese Baptist Church in Seattle WA Celebrates 120th Anniversary

JBC Anniversary Banquet

All are invited to help celebrate with a banquet luncheon, to be held on September 14, 2019.

SEATTLE, WA, USA, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The congregation of Seattle Japanese Baptist Church will be celebrating its 120th anniversary with a banquet luncheon on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle's Southport in Renton, from 10:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Rev. Samuel Kim, a.k.a. Pastor Sam, emphasizes that everyone is invited:

“We are proud of our history and our accomplishments, and would be delighted to see you there, regardless of your race, religion or background. We’re looking forward to the celebration as a way to reconnect with old friends and hopefully make new ones too. It’s also a great opportunity for us to celebrate all the love and support that we’ve received from this community.”

The theme for the celebration is "Honoring Our Past, Committing to Our Future."

Established in 1899 as a ministry for immigrants from Japan, the Church has a fascinating history, and has been an important part of the Japanese-American community in the Greater Seattle area. Of note is the fact that the Church was forced to close in the spring of 1942 during World War II, when Japanese Americans were incarcerated in camps, but those members who remained continued to meet as part of the Japanese Federated Christian Church in Hunt, Idaho, at the Minidoka Relocation Center.

Over the years, the Church’s mission has evolved to embrace not only Japanese Americans, but also those who identify themselves more broadly as Asian-American/Pacific Islander and beyond. Current members come from a variety of ethnic backgrounds, and include a wide range of ages and generations.

Pastor Sam adds that the Church is also encouraging donations to its Anniversary Fund, which is intended as a means to renovate the Legacy Library:

“We are desperately in need of a space to safely store and showcase our resources so that we can share them with the world. It’s so important that our story be remembered and retold for the sake of future generations. Your generosity would be much appreciated.”

Tickets for this historical event are available at https://jbc120.brownpapertickets.com/ Donations to the Anniversary Fund can be made at https://seattlejbc-160.givingfire.com/

For more information about the community and future events, please visit the Seattle Japanese Baptist Church website at www.jbcseattle.org.



